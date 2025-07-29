Ovation’s Summer 2025 Release Brings Competitive Intelligence to Guest Experience

The guest experience platform is rolling out some of its most requested features—built specifically to support multi-unit restaurant operators.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ovation, the guest experience platform built for multi-unit restaurants, today announced its Summer 2025 Product Release featuring powerful new tools to help operators measure, manage, and improve the guest experience.At the core of the release is Competitive Pulse, a long-requested feature that allows operators to compare their guest experience with up to five competitors at each location. The data is taken from public online reviews and automatically categorized using AI into 34 restaurant-specific topics—giving brands unprecedented visibility into how their guest experience stacks up across the market.“Savvy restaurant operators keep a close eye on what the competition is doing,” said Renee Curtis, Senior Product Manager at Ovation. “Competitive Pulse makes benchmarking easy and actionable, so brands can spend less time guessing and more time improving.”The Summer release also includes:- Review Response Visibility – See how your team is following up on public reviews to identify gaps in guest recovery- Smarter User Management – Bulk user invites, API access, and new support for Google and Microsoft SSO- Crisp POS Integration – Automatically trigger Ovation surveys after a guest order, helping high-volume brands get more feedback effortlesslyOvation now powers the guest experience for thousands of locations across fast casual, QSR, and full-service brands, helping teams recover guests in real time, boost online reviews, and gain operational clarity.To learn more or see the release in action, register for the Summer 2025 Webinar: https://ovationup.zoom.us/webinar/register/1417470723748/WN_K7uaGiDHRem0QPgQR7bKjg About OvationOvation is a guest experience platform for multi-unit restaurants that starts with a 2-question survey to drive revenue, streamline guest recovery, and easily improve operations. Thousands of restaurants, including leading brands like Dave’s Hot Chicken, MOOYAH, and Friendly’s, are using Ovation to get more feedback through frictionless surveys, recover guests through real-time communication, boost their online reputations, and improve through AI-driven insights. Discover how Ovation can transform your restaurant’s guest experience at ovationup.com.

