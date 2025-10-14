Idaho Fish and Game's King Hill boating and access site in the Magic Valley Region will be closed October 20, 2025 through December 19, 2025

The Idaho Fish and Game King Hill fishing and boating access site will be closed from October 20, 2025 through approximately December 19, 2025, while crews complete necessary upgrades to the parking area. The closure is part of ongoing efforts to enhance fishing and boating access for anglers and other recreational users.

During the project, crews will regrade and resurface the parking lot, install new parking delineations, and enhance vehicle and trailer maneuverability. These improvements are designed to increase safety, extend the life of the access site, and improve overall convenience for visitors once construction is complete.

The access site will be closed to the public for the duration of the project, and signage will be posted at the entrance to notify of the temporary closure.

Funding for this project was made possible through a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sportfish Restoration Program, which is supported through taxes on fishing equipment and boat fuel. Fish and Game also contributed matching funds from the sale of fishing licenses.

Idaho Fish and Game manages over 350 access sites across Idaho to provide fishing opportunities for everyone to enjoy. To learn more about fishing and boating access sites throughout the Magic Valley Region, visit the online fishing and boating access guide.

For more information or questions about this project, please contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.