Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (10-14-2025)

River conditions were good in all areas downstream of Salmon, ID, for most of last week. As of today (10/14), the river is cloudy downstream of Salmon due to the precipitation the area has received since Sunday evening. Water temperatures were in the low to mid-50s for most of last week and have now dropped into the upper 40s. Flows were stable, and the Salmon River is currently flowing at 1,190 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 94% of average for today’s date.

