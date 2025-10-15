1Click Heating & Cooling Recognized by Canada's Clean50 Top Project Awards

The HVAC company was recognized for setting a new standard for electrification in Ontario through the use of load management devices in heat pump retrofits.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto-based HVAC and electrification company 1Click Heating & Cooling has been named one of Canada's Clean50 Top Projects, for their groundbreaking initiative, ‘Overcoming Limits: A New Path for Housing Electrification.’Presented annually by Delta Management, the awards honour the country’s most innovative and impactful sustainability projects driving measurable change toward a low-carbon and net-zero future.The company earned a spot for its creative approach to retrofitting a 64-townhome social housing complex near Ottawa using modern heat pumps and load managers.“We’re honoured to be recognized for our work with communities that need retrofits the most, but are too often left behind,” said Nathan Horton, CEO of 1Click Heating & Cooling. “1Click is proud to support Canada’s vital transition to a net zero economy, and our goal is to make sure this clean energy future includes everyone.”The project involved replacing inefficient electric baseboard heaters in the affordable housing complex with modern air-source heat pumps. The retrofit aimed to lower energy consumption and utility costs for residents while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.However, the property’s electrical infrastructure lacked sufficient capacity to support the new equipment. Instead of costly and disruptive panel upgrades, 1Click overcame this barrier by deploying smart load managers, a category of Energy Management Systems (EMS).Load managers are small devices that monitor and control electrical demand in real time to prevent overloading the electrical system. Over two years, 1Click worked closely with project stakeholders and the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) to demonstrate that load managers could be safely applied beyond electric vehicle charging—previously their only approved use.After multiple rounds of review, the ESA approved the application, leading to a landmark change in the Ontario Electrical Safety Code that now permits the use of load managers to control heat pumps and other electrical loads.This regulatory shift unlocks retrofit opportunities for thousands of low-capacity buildings across Ontario, removing a key barrier that previously made such upgrades cost-prohibitive or altogether impossible.“This project demonstrates that when industry and regulators work together, we can move closer to our environmental and social goals,” said Jim Mitrakos, 1Click Executive, and Partner in First Growth Management, a strategic investor in the company.“This is a true example of how Canada can achieve its net-zero ambitions through innovation, cooperation, and action at every level.”Recently recognized by The Globe and Mail as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies , 1Click has emerged as a national leader in home electrification.Through partnerships with non-profit organizations and advocacy groups focused on reducing climate emissions, the company is creating scalable models for accelerating electrification in social housing and other multi-family properties.“Our responsibility goes beyond installing heat pumps,” Horton shared. “We’re collaborating every day with regulators, partners, and policymakers to open new pathways for electrification and make it simple, transparent, and accessible for all.”To learn more about 1Click Heating & Cooling’s products and the projects they’ve worked on, visit their website, or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.About 1Click Heating & CoolingSince 2018, 1Click Heating & Cooling has been a leader in providing home electrification and energy efficiency solutions across Canada. The company specializes in installing heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and ventilation systems, helping Canadians cut carbon emissions and lower their utility bills. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, 1Click also has offices in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and British Columbia.About Clean50’s Top Projects AwardsLaunched in 2011 by sustainability and clean-tech firm Delta Management Group, Canada’s Clean50 awards annually identify, recognize and connect sustainability leaders and climate-action-oriented projects from every sector across the country. Projects are selected based on the “five I’s”: Impact, Innovation, Inspiration, Information, and Imitation.

