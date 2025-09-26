1Click Heating & Cooling Makes The Globe and Mail's 2025 Top Growing Companies List

The HVAC company has been recognized for its digital-first approach that makes it easy to switch to electric home comfort systems.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto-based residential electrification and HVAC company 1Click Heating & Cooling has been featured in the 2025 Canada's Top Growing Companies list by The Globe and Mail. The list highlights over 400 of Canada's fastest-growing businesses that have exhibited exceptional growth over the last three years.1Click ranked 118th on the list with a three-year revenue growth of 294%, driven by rising public interest in energy-efficient home solutions due to increasing fossil fuel costs and advances in cold climate heat pump technology. Even more impressive are the company’s 2025 revenue projections, which suggest a 550% four-year revenue growth rate.The company helps homeowners switch from fossil fuel-based space heating to electric solutions like heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, smart thermostats, and energy recovery ventilator (ERV) systems.“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s top growing companies,” said Nathan Horton, Founder and CEO of 1Click Heating & Cooling. "We’ve invested significantly in creating a culture of collaboration, creativity, and accountability within our team, and that is what has led to our success.”1Click’s rapid growth is attributed to its unconventional approach to HVAC that involves an entirely digital customer journey and complete transparency around pricing.It does this through an online questionnaire that provides homeowners with tailored product recommendations and accurate project estimates without having to speak to a salesperson.Integrity remains key to its ethos. Whether customers choose to engage with the company through its website, on social media, or over the phone, they are equipped with transparent pricing and the information they need to make educated decisions about their energy efficiency projects.“At First Growth, we look for companies that are redefining traditional industries through innovation and customer focus, while demonstrating significant growth potential,“ said Clint Sharples, 1Click Executive, and Partner in First Growth Management, a strategic investor in the company.“1Click’s digital-first approach has transformed how homeowners shop for heat pumps, making electrification simple, transparent, and accessible. This model not only sets them apart in a highly fragmented industry, but also enables them to use real-world technology solutions to solve issues which previously held up heat pump expansion,” he added.The company has quickly risen to become one of the country’s most trusted experts in home electrification and energy efficiency. Since its launch in 2018, Ontario-based 1Click has expanded to Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and New Brunswick, opening another location in British Columbia earlier this year.The HVAC firm also helps low-income families transition to electric heating, leveraging its partnerships with non-profit organizations as well as provincial rebates to conduct deep energy retrofits for multi-family properties and affordable housing providers.Heat pumps are key to achieving Canada’s target of net-zero emissions by 2050, and are a cornerstone of the government’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.1Click plans to lead the charge in aiding these efforts, undertaking major retrofit initiatives and collaborating with industry stakeholders to advance effective electrification solutions over the next five years.“We want to build on our current momentum by entering new markets, scaling our operations, and strengthening our partnerships over the next few years,” Horton shared. “Most importantly, we’ll continue to educate Canadians on the benefits of heat pumps and make electrification simple, accessible, and affordable for all.”To learn more about 1Click Heating & Cooling’s products and the projects they’ve worked on, visit their website at https://1clickheat.com or follow them on Instagram or LinkedIn About 1Click Heating & Cooling1Click Heating & Cooling is a leader in providing home electrification and energy efficiency solutions across Canada. The company specializes in installing heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and ventilation systems, helping Canadians cut carbon emissions and lower their utility bills. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, 1Click also has offices in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and British Columbia.About The Globe and Mail’s Top Growing Companies ListLaunched in 2019, Canada’s Top Growing Companies annual ranking celebrates the fastest-growing independent Canadian businesses across industries. Companies are assessed based on their revenue growth over three years, and must have a minimum operating revenue of $2 million in their most recent fiscal year. The full 2025 list is available in the October 2025 edition of Report on Business magazine.###

