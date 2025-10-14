Georgia Ranked #10 Nationally in Shared Hope International’s 2025 'Just Like Me' Report Card

Recognized for Advancing Survivor Justice Through Legislation

GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shared Hope International (SHI), a national leader in combating child and youth sex trafficking, today announced Georgia’s results in the 2025 Just Like Me Report Cards . Georgia earned a score of 76, a grade of “C”, and ranked #10 in the nation, placing the state in Tier 1 among all 50 states and the District of Columbia.The Just Like Me Report Cards, released nationally by Shared Hope on October 14, introduce a new, survivor-informed 10-point legislative agenda designed to end the unjust criminalization of trafficking survivors and strengthen state-level responses.Georgia’s ProgressGeorgia continues to be a leading voice in advancing legal reforms for survivors of trafficking. In 2025, the state enacted the Survivor Justice Act (House Bill 582), providing sentence mitigation and relief from incarceration for individuals who were exploited and criminalized. Shared Hope has supported advocacy efforts in Georgia, including its Incarcerated Person’s Project, which advances legal relief and second chances for survivors entangled in the criminal justice system. 2025 Just Like Me Report Card Highlights for Georgia:-Georgia law prohibits the criminalization of child sex trafficking victims for prostitution offenses.-Georgia is the top scoring state for legislating comprehensive legal remedies for survivors, including resentencing relief and robust post-conviction mitigation protections, which allow survivors to petition for vacatur at any time and for any offense.-Governor Kemp directed $8,356,049 to the Department of Human Services/Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Trust Fund Commission (SGF) to provide care, rehabilitative services, residential housing, health services, and social services to sexually exploited children as well as programs devoted to promoting awareness and the prevention of sexual exploitation of children.“Georgia has made bold legislative strides to correct historic injustices faced by trafficking survivors,” said Linda Smith, Founder and President of Shared Hope International. “By enacting reforms like the Survivor Justice Act, Georgia is sending a powerful message: survivors deserve restoration, not criminalization.”While Georgia has demonstrated significant progress, Shared Hope’s analysis also points to opportunities for continued growth in Georgia’s legislative framework—particularly in enacting laws to ensure that survivor protections are consistently applied and supported by trauma-informed services statewide.ShapeA Framework for Long-Term ReformThe Just Like Me framework replaces Shared Hope’s prior 40-point grading system with a streamlined 10-point Legislative Agenda that highlights the toughest and most transformative policy challenges. Each policy goal is informed by survivors and grounded in more than 15 years of research and advocacy.In January 2026, Shared Hope will release a companion resource—the Just Like Me Policymaker’s Guide—offering a detailed statutory analysis of more than 30 areas of law essential to strengthening state responses to child and youth sex trafficking. This policy guide will be a critical supplement to the technical assistance Shared Hope provides to lawmakers and advocates seeking to improve their state’s legislative framework for supporting trafficked children and youth.About Shared Hope InternationalFounded in Vancouver, WA, Shared Hope International is a global leader in the fight against sex trafficking. Through prevention programs, survivor restoration services, and policy advocacy, Shared Hope works to end sex trafficking and support survivors on their journey to healing and rebuilding their lives.Media Contact:John LangDirector of Marketing and DevelopmentShared Hope Internationaljohn@sharedhope.org | 757-617-9561For more information about Shared Hope Report Cards, visit https://reportcards.sharedhope.org/

