Attorney bulletin: Judicial commission elections coming next week



3 October 2025

Voting opens next week for attorneys eligible under Rule 10 to vote for lawyer members of three circuit judicial commissions and the Southern District lawyer member of the Appellate Judicial Commission. Voting eligibility is determined by an attorney’s county of residence.

Questions about the elections should be directed to the local circuit clerk for each circuit election and to the clerk of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, for the Appellate Judicial Commission election.



Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676



