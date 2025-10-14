Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,191 in the last 365 days.

Attorney bulletin: Judicial commission elections coming next week


3 October 2025


Voting opens next week for attorneys eligible under Rule 10 to vote for lawyer members of three circuit judicial commissions and the Southern District lawyer member of the Appellate Judicial Commission. Voting eligibility is determined by an attorney’s county of residence.


Questions about the elections should be directed to the local circuit clerk for each circuit election and to the clerk of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, for the Appellate Judicial Commission election.



###


Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney bulletin: Judicial commission elections coming next week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more