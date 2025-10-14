EasyDMARC spotlights Australia’s phishing vulnerabilities for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Despite Government Advice and Industry Mandates, Only 18% of Australian Domains are Protected from Phishing Attacks

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a global leader in email authentication and deliverability, is increasing its presence in APAC by sponsoring strategic events in Australia this October to help close the country’s critical email security gaps. With phishing and domain spoofing remaining top threats across all sectors, EasyDMARC will showcase how organisations can achieve real protection through effective DMARC implementation.

Places to Meet EasyDMARC:

- AISA CyberCon 2025 in Melbourne, October 15-17, 2025 – Learn about the findings from EasyDMARC’s Global DMARC Adoption Report 2025, including key insights on the Australian market.

- Kaseya Connect APAC in Sydney: October 28-30, 2025 Meet EasyDMARC experts and explore how MSPs turn DMARC compliance into a business growth opportunity.

- Exclusive DMARC City MeetUp, Melbourne: October 16, 2025, at “The Decks” on the Yarra River at BoatBuilders Yard – A private evening bringing together cybersecurity professionals, MSPs, and IT leaders to discuss challenges, share best practices, and strengthen Australia’s defence against phishing and domain spoofing.

Quote:

“As an Australian, I’m proud to see the growing awareness around email security during Cyber Security month in October — but awareness alone isn’t enough. With only 18% of domains protected, it’s time to turn compliance into real action,” said Courtney Austin, Vice President of Marketing at EasyDMARC. “We’re here to help Australasian organisations simplify DMARC adoption and make secure email communication the standard, not the exception.”

Why It Matters:

Despite government advice and industry mandates, only 18% of Australian domains are protected by DMARC. EasyDMARC bridges the gap between policy and practice, helping organisations of all sizes simplify DMARC deployment, improve email deliverability, and build trust across their communications.

