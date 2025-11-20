EasyDMARC Enlists Internet Governance and Policy Veteran as Strategic Advisor to Fuel Long-Term Growth

Maarten Botterman

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a global leader in email authentication and deliverability, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maarten Botterman as Strategic Advisor. With over 30 years of experience advising governments and global businesses on Internet technologies, innovation and trustworthy infrastructure, Maarten will help guide EasyDMARC’s long-term growth, resilience and market leadership in email security.

Maarten is an independent policy advisor on digital matters for over 30 years and has worked as Scientific Officer in the European Commission, and as Practice Director for RAND Corporation. As former ICANN Board Chair, he has deep roots in the global Internet community, and his life mission is to “increase justifiable trust in the use of the Internet and e-mail around the world”.

Strengthening the team for global scale

EasyDMARC has achieved significant momentum through 2025, further doubling its partner ecosystem and accelerating growth in the enterprise sector across 130 countries. As the company continues its next phase of expansion in 2026 - Maarten will work closely with the leadership team to ensure EasyDMARC’s focus remains ahead of the rapidly evolving threat landscape in the age of AI.

“With Maarten Botterman on board, we are reinforcing our commitment to building not just a leading platform but a truly trusted ecosystem around email security and deliverability,” said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO and Co-Founder of EasyDMARC. “As a highly recognized internet governance expert, he brings a deep understanding of the wider governance context of the global Internet in which e-mail is a core function. He will help create strategic alliances throughout his ecosystem and bring a crucial strategic dimension as we scale worldwide.”

Email security matters - for organizations and society

Email remains one of the most pervasive and trusted communication channels in business, government and personal use. Yet it also remains one of the most attractive vectors for cyberattacks, fraud, phishing, and impersonation. As the world increasingly relies on digital interactions, establishing justifiable trust in email is vital to sustaining confidence in a digital world.

EasyDMARC helps organizations implement key authentication protocols, such as DMARC, SPF and DKIM, thereby strengthening domain source reputation, reducing impersonation risk, improving deliverability and reinforcing trust. These capabilities align with the broader imperative for resilient, inclusive digital infrastructure globally.

“Ensuring that email is secure is a key pillar of digital trust,” remarked Maarten Botterman: “During capacity building events I organized for the Global Forum of Cyber Expertise, I learned that there is a large appetite to take action and increase justifiable trust in the use of the Internet and e-mail through the deployment of select modern Internet standards. Learning from best practices is key – once the need is understood. When organizations deploy effective authentication and monitoring, they don’t just protect their brand - they contribute to a safer, more stable digital ecosystem. My goal is to help EasyDMARC scale its impact globally, so that recipients can have confidence in what hits their inbox.”

In order to ensure registrants (website/e-mail owners) can rely on this, it is important that registrars and hosting providers make use of DMARC for their users. EasyDMARC is a natural partner - as DMARC security is at the core of our business. Strategically, it is important for registries (whether ccTLDs or gTLDs) - raise awareness on this and stimulate their registrants to ask for DMARC protection. In some cases registries even make it a mandatory requirement (e.g. .bank, .insurance).

What this means for EasyDMARC’s customers and partners

With this strategic appointment, EasyDMARC will:

- Expand its thought-leadership and advisory capabilities, especially for large enterprises, registrars, registries, hosting providers, MSPs and government agencies seeking robust email authentication programmes.

- Strengthen partner engagement and enablement globally, drawing on Maarten’s experience in the security, governance and policy space.

- Deepen focuses on the broader ecosystem of digital trust, integrating email security with standards, industry consortia and emerging norms around authentication and deliverability.

- Continue product innovation with a view to long-term resilience, ensuring EasyDMARC remains the easiest, most trusted way to secure email in an evolving cyber-threat landscape.

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native SaaS platform solving email security and deliverability challenges with just a few clicks. With advanced tools including AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, SPF/DKIM/DMARC management, domain reputation monitoring and dedicated partner enablement, EasyDMARC empowers organizations of all sizes to stay safe and maintain the health of their email domain ecosystem.

www.easydmarc.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.