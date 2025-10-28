Principal IT Consultants Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Principal IT Consultants, a leading managed service provider based in the US.

This partnership will help Principal IT Consultants’ clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Principal IT Consultants has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"Partnering with EasyDMARC allows us to deliver enterprise-grade email protection to small and midsize businesses that often lack the internal resources to manage complex security protocols. Together, we’re making domain security and email authentication accessible, effective, and worry-free for every organization we support," said Shaun Cobbs, Owner & Managing Director at Principal IT Consultants.

"We are thrilled to welcome Principal IT Consultants to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Principal IT Consultants

Principal IT Consultants is a Northern Virginia–based managed IT and cybersecurity firm specializing in email security, cloud solutions, network design, and data protection for small and midsize businesses. The company provides end-to-end technology management—including DMARC implementation and monitoring, endpoint protection, and cloud migrations—so clients can focus on running their business while Principal IT ensures their technology remains secure, reliable, and compliant.

www.principalitc.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyzer, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com

