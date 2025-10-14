Tennessee Ranks #12 in the Nation in Shared Hope International’s 2025 'Just Like Me' Report Card

Advancing Key Legislative Protections for Trafficking Survivors

TN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shared Hope International (SHI), a national leader in the fight to end child and youth sex trafficking, today announced Tennessee’s results in the 2025 Just Like Me Report Cards . Tennessee earned a score of 73, a grade of “C,” and ranked #12 in the nation.The Just Like Me Report Cards, released nationally by Shared Hope on October 14th, mark a new era in evaluating state laws. This year’s grades reflect a refined 10-point policy agenda focused on ending the unjust criminalization of trafficking survivors and ensuring their access to justice and recovery.Tennessee’s ProgressTennessee continues to demonstrate leadership in legislative reform, building on years of dedicated efforts to improve its laws, alongside extensive collaboration and advocacy to strengthen protections for survivors statewide. Shared Hope has long partnered with Tennessee to support the development of Safe Harbor protections, and the infrastructure needed for effective implementation. The organization has also provided technical assistance to develop and pilot community-based service initiatives, ensuring survivors have access to local, accessible, and trauma-informed care.Tennessee’s 2025 Just Like Me Report Card highlights include:-Tennessee was one of the first states in the nation to prohibit the criminalization of child sex trafficking victims for prostitution offenses.-Governor Lee has demonstrated a continued commitment to ensuring community-based organizations are resourced to support impacted children and youth’s ability to access low-barrier, culturally-specific, and trauma-informed care. This year, Gov. Lee directed $4,750,000 to community-based providers across the state.-Tennessee ensures inclusive definitions of sex trafficking victims, recognizing any commercially sexually exploited child as a victim of trafficking.-The legislature has removed significant barriers to applying for and accessing crime victims’ compensation.While Tennessee remains among the stronger-performing states in the nation, Shared Hope’s analysis points to continued opportunities for growth in Tennessee’s legislative framework—particularly in enacting laws to expand access to survivor-centered services and advancing consistent implementation of Safe Harbor protections across the state.A New Framework Centered on SurvivorsThe Just Like Me Report Cards replace Shared Hope’s previous 40-point grading system with a focused 10-point Legislative Agenda. Each issue represents one of the most complex and urgently needed areas of reform—those that require long-term commitment, systemic change, and survivor-informed leadership.In January 2026, Shared Hope will release a companion resource, the Just Like Me Policymaker’s Guide, offering a deeper statutory analysis of more than 30 areas of law critical to comprehensive state responses. This policy guide will be a critical supplement to the technical assistance Shared Hope provides to lawmakers and advocates seeking to improve their state’s legislative framework for supporting trafficked children and youth.About Shared Hope InternationalFounded in Vancouver, WA, Shared Hope International is a global leader in the fight against sex trafficking. Through prevention programs, survivor restoration services, and legislative advocacy, Shared Hope works to end sex trafficking and support survivors on their journey to healing and rebuilding their lives.Media Contact:John LangDirector of Marketing and DevelopmentShared Hope Internationaljohn@sharedhope.org | 757-617-9561For more information about Shared Hope Report Cards, visit https://reportcards.sharedhope.org/

