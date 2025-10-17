BCI Recovers $36,000 for Victim of Cryptocurrency Scam

(CINCINNATI) — A special unit within the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation recently returned more than $36,000 to a 67-year-old Butler County woman who fell victim to a cryptocurrency scam, Attorney General Dave Yost and Butler County Prosecutor Michael T. Gmoser announced today.



“Technology drives innovation, but sometimes cybercriminals are behind the wheel,” Yost said. “While we can help after the fact, your best defense is to be skeptical anytime a stranger asks you to make a financial transaction.”



On Dec. 4, 2024, the woman was using her computer when a prompt appeared on the screen suggesting that the device had been hacked. She called a phone number provided on the prompt, which led her to “a Microsoft technician” who was really a scam artist. The woman then talked to people who posed variously as representatives of her bank and the Social Security Administration.



The bad actors persuaded the victim to buy a new laptop and grant them access to it. Then they instructed her to withdraw money from her banking accounts – $88,000 in all – and deposit it into a cryptocurrency kiosk.



Once the woman, a resident of Fairfield Township, realized that she had been defrauded, she notified the township police department, which requested assistance from BCI’s Electronic Financial Investigations unit.



Together with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, BCI managed to trace the funds and place a freeze on additional transfers to the scammer. Using search warrants and a court order, the bureau recovered $36,000 of the stolen money, which was recently returned to the victim.



“Scammers use technology to steal from our elderly population, but we can use that same technology and the long arm of the law to get those stolen funds back,” Gmoser said.



BCI’s Electronic Financial Investigations unit



The Electronic Financial Investigations unit uses a multidisciplinary approach to investigate complex electronic fraud against Ohioans, with an emphasis on cryptocurrency and racketeering crimes and patterns of corrupt activity.

The unit helps bridge the investigative gap between local law enforcement and federal law enforcement, striving to investigate and, when possible, prosecute offenders to the fullest extent and recover stolen money.

Agents and personnel from various BCI units – Forensic Accounting, Special Investigations, Cyber Crime, Special Victims, Criminal Intelligence, and Public Official Corruption – provide expertise and investigative resources to electronic fraud investigations.

Law enforcement agencies seeking BCI’s assistance should call 855-BCI-OHIO or email Intel@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.

How to detect cryptocurrency scams

For consumers, education and prevention are the best weapons against cryptocurrency scams.

Targets of fraud are typically older and seemingly vulnerable or confused. They might be prompted to call a phone number, only to find themselves being directed to withdraw a large amount of cash and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM.



Scammers might use a variety of phony reasons to persuade their targets to pay, including:

To provide bail or remove a warrant for a loved one.

To have a virus removed from a computer.

To get help with a hacked computer or account.

To keep alleged pornographic photos private.

To help an online romantic partner they have never met.

In general, consumers are encouraged to be aware of potential scams and be skeptical if asked by unknown individuals to make financial transactions. Suspected scams should be reported immediately to local law enforcement.

