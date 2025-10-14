Building a New Boys & Girls Club Clubhouse

The Clubhouse will include an athletic area, swimming pool, planetarium and non-profit incubator spaces, among other resources, and is part of a 14-story, $300 million project that includes more than 200 affordable housing units, including units to serve young adults and at-risk homeless youth, retail space and a charter school. With Governor Hochul’s investment, construction is anticipated to commence in April 2026 for an opening date in 2028.

Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens CEO Costa Constantinides said, “Governor Hochul’s generous support of the new Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens will ensure 16,000 children per year have the necessary tools to become tomorrow’s leaders. We are incredibly thankful for the $5 million she has provided, especially because it allows us to move forward with breaking ground at the end of this year. Once it’s completed, this will be the largest Boys & Girls Club in all of the United States that all New Yorkers can be proud of.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Investing in the next generation means investing in communities where families can live, learn, and succeed together. This project — which includes affordable housing, retail space, a school, and the new Queens Boys & Girls Club Clubhouse — will give young people access to safe, inspiring spaces and meaningful opportunities for growth. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is strengthening communities by supporting spaces that bring people together, empower working families, and ensure every child has the chance to thrive.”