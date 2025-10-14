International Mehrgan Festival 2025: A Celebration of Persian Heritage, Global Unity, and Peace Without Borders

Crowd Dancing - Photo Credit: Helen Rezvan Todd Johnson - Photo Credit: Helen Rezvan Band - Photo Credit: Helen Rezvan Henning Morales- Photo Credit: Helen Rezvan International Mehrgan - Leadership Team

A radiant celebration of Persian culture and global unity, the 2025 Mehrgan Festival opens a new chapter in peace and collaboration.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Mehrgan Festival 2025, held on a bright and joyful Sunday in Southern California, marked an extraordinary new chapter in celebrating Persian heritage and global unity . Under the visionary leadership of Founder Simin Tehrani (Pouneh Foundation & Royal Time TV), Project Director Hamed Tavasoli, International Festival Architect Ashkan Tabibnia, Project Manager Ehsan Shafi (Royal Time TV), and International Festival Producer Michele Wilson, the long-standing festival, rooted in cultural tradition and community pride, expanded into an international platform promoting peace, culture, and collaboration without borders.Uniting for Peace and HeritageThis year’s festival represented more than cultural tradition; it symbolized the power of togetherness and love. With UNESCO’s recent recognition of Mehrgan as part of the official international festival calendar, the event has taken on new meaning, embracing a shared vision of global unity and heritage preservation. Families, friends, and community leaders from around the world gathered to celebrate the timeless values of gratitude, joy, and respect across cultures.Festival HighlightsThe main stage shone with world-class sound, lighting, and performances curated by a team of over 50 professionals. The lineup featured the golden voices of Liyah Bey and Pantea, whose artistry and passion lit up Warner Park.Inspiring keynote speakers from our International Partners, including Todd Johnson (CEO, Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce), Henning Morales (CEO, Mindatorium), and Parisa Rose (COO, The Los Angeles Tribune), shared messages centered on unity, collaboration, and the importance of cultural harmony. Ruhi, also known as Rhini Hak, Chair of Program, Partnerships, and Social Impact for the Los Angeles International Film Festival, was unable to speak but was present in full support of the festival and its mission.The red carpet shone with elegance and excitement, welcoming a distinguished network of partners and organizations, including Royal Time TV, Pouneh Foundation, Mercedes-Benz of Encino, Web Genius CA, and 90210 Enterprise, the main producer behind the International Division.This year’s collaboration also featured prominent international organizations and conscious business partners such as the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, The Los Angeles Tribune, Mindatorium/Echos TV, Los Angeles International Film Festival (represented by Ruhi aka Rohini Hak, Chair of Program, Partnerships & Social Impact), 90210 Universal Foundation, Mompreneur Conversations Show, One For Good, and the Universal Peace Federation, each reflecting the event’s dedication to unity through purposeful collaboration.Culture, Community, and CelebrationA traditional Mehrgan altar display and a special Sukkah area provided symbolic spaces for interfaith celebration. One of the most memorable moments came when attendees from around the world joined together on stage to dance to Persian songs, breaking barriers through joy, rhythm, and shared humanity.Leadership Reflections“Sunday’s festival was a dream come true—a celebration of unity, love, and cultural harmony. For the first time, we saw the Mehregan Festival and International Mehregan Division come together to honor not only Persian heritage but the beauty of every culture that joined us.” - Simin Tehrani,“This festival was more than an event — it was a celebration of kindness, collaboration, and the beauty of human connection.” - Hamed TavasoliLooking ForwardWe would also like to acknowledge everyone behind the scenes who made this event possible, including the Mehregan staff and the 90210 Enterprise team, whose dedication and collaboration brought this vision to life.This year’s International Division, orchestrated by Michele A. Wilson and the 90210 Enterprise team, established a meaningful foundation for global growth and cultural exchange. The event’s success reaffirmed that love, peace, and unity are not just ideals—they are achievable realities when communities come together with purpose and celebration.As we look ahead, the International Mehregan Festival stands as a luminous reminder that peace begins where understanding grows. The seeds planted here in Warner Park will continue to flourish, inspiring future gatherings that celebrate diversity, harmony, and the beauty of shared humanity.In the spirit of exploration and wisdom, every cultural bridge we build brings us closer to a world where love leads and peace prevails.This release is authored by Michele A. Wilson, Founder & CEO of Mompreneur Conversations, TV Host & Executive Producer, and Business Lifestyle Coach.Contact for Media & Inquiries:Dr. Natalie Forestdrnatalieforest@90210enterprise.comPresident 90210 EnterpriseVP 90210 Enterprise MEDIA

