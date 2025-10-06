90210 Enterprise Hosts Global Gathering to Honor Humanitarian Leadership and Inspire Transformation

90210 Elite Gathering, 29 September 2025 90210 Enterprise Gathering - Legacy Awardees 90210 Elite Gathering #2 - Keynote Lesley Nase 90210 Elite Gathering #2 - Professor Ruiz

Changemakers gather in Beverly Hills as 90210 Enterprise honors visionaries and sparks new partnerships for global impact.

This intimate gathering gave me the opportunity to connect with remarkable changemakers committed to making a positive impact. I'm excited to continue collaborating with this purpose-driven community.” — Lesley Nase

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World changemakers, humanitarian leaders, and cultural visionaries came together in Beverly Hills for an unforgettable evening of legacy , leadership, and global collaboration. The Elite Gathering, hosted by 90210 Enterprise and proudly sponsored by the Mompreneur ConversationsShow, was more than an event—it was a movement to honor service, inspire purpose, and spark new partnerships.Honoring Humanitarian Leadership and Creative LegacyThe evening spotlighted extraordinary leaders who embody vision and service.David Harrison Levi received the 90210 Enterprise Legacy Humanitarian Award, recognizing his decades of global advocacy. Known as the Honorary Mayor of Beverly Hills, a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for Breast Cancer Awareness Worldwide, and an International Chaplain, Levi has built a legacy rooted in compassion and consistency.Rahlo Khalili was honored with the 90210 Enterprise Legacy Intuitive Artist, celebrating her rare artistry and spiritual depth as an intuitive visual artist whose creations bridge culture and consciousness.A Keynote That Stirred the SoulTransformational speaker and entrepreneur Lesley Nase delivered the keynote, “A Smile Speaks Volumes.” She shared her journey of turning adversity into purpose, from boldly embracing her childhood facial birthmark to creating the Soul Resonance Shift program, which has empowered women nationwide. Her message of resilience and authenticity moved the room.Special Guests and Surprise MomentsThe night’s energy soared with a violin performance by Lucero Diaz from the USC Upward Bound mentor program, introduced by Professor Alejandro Ruiz, reminding attendees of the power of education and mentorship.A surprise appearance by Moe Rock, CEO of the Los Angeles Tribune, further underscored the event’s impact. Michele A. Wilson, co-host of the evening and a C-level executive of 90210 Enterprise, shared, “I always value the opportunity to support Moe Rock’s vision for media that uplifts and informs. This gathering reflected that mission beautifully.”Claudiu Raymond, dear friend and ‘brother’ to Ashkan Tabibnia, added a further touch of transformation and connection when he shared more about Ashkan’s parents, which perfectly fit into the transformational message Lesley Nase had opened in the room.90210 Enterprise: Building Bridges of TransformationLed by CEO Ashkan Tabibnia and his team of Dr. Natalie Forest (President), Dr. Lester Bailey (CRO), Michele Wilson (CFO), and Lesley Nase (CRO), 90210 Enterprise is advancing initiatives across 12 strategic sectors—including real estate, finance, media, philanthropy, and awards programs. The Elite Gathering embodied these values of collaboration, legacy, and sustainable impact. “We’re not just creating events,” said Tabibnia. “We’re building bridges for transformation—uniting visionaries who are ready to serve with purpose, build with intention, and grow in community.”Looking AheadThe event closed with an open roundtable that sparked new collaborations and bold ideas for the future. As 90210 Enterprise and Mompreneur Conversationsprepare for upcoming summits, expos, and global initiatives, the Elite Gathering stands as a testament to what’s possible when leaders come together in unity."Leadership is not about titles—it’s about service, collaboration, and the courage to create change. The world is watching, and this is only the beginning."Media Contact:Dr. Natalie Forest, President 90210 EnterpriseVice President for Media 90210 EnterpriseFormer Vice President for the Los Angeles Tribune

