'R' History: Forgotten Black Heroes and Their Contributions in Learning, Science, Faith, and Health

"R" HISTORY: FORGOTTEN AFRICAN AMERICAN PIONEERS AND THEIR LEGACY! Historical Facts as shared by Sister Rachel Lyga

Honoring a legacy that spans generations, "R" HISTORY – Forgotten African American Pioneers and Their Legacy! pays tribute to centuries of Black excellence in education, science, medicine, and faith. From the agricultural brilliance of Dr. George Washington Carver to James Derham's groundbreaking work in medicine, each figure featured is a symbol of courage and innovation.This calendar highlights key milestones, including the founding of the AME Zion Church and the 1946 desegregation of nursing, when the American Nurses Association opened its doors to Black professionals.Mathematical genius Thomas Fuller, who amazed many despite being enslaved, reminds us that knowledge has always been a powerful tool for liberation. From secret literacy lessons to university achievements, these pioneers used education to fight oppression and light the way for future generations.The Unbreakable Spirit of Black Faith and GeniusFor generations, the unwavering spirit of Black faith has been a guiding light, nurturing communities and fueling movements for justice and freedom. From Absalom Jones, the first Black Episcopal priest who led with courage while opposing slavery, to the founding of the AME Zion Church in 1821, an enduring symbol of Black religious independence, these leaders redefined worship as a force for justice and change.Churches became more than places of prayer; they were hubs of empowerment where scripture met activism. In their pulpits rang cries for freedom. And in their faith, generations found the strength to endure and resist. It was the soul of resilience, shaping identity, inspiring unity, and standing firm against injustice."R" HISTORY – Forgotten African American Pioneers and Their Legacy! is a powerful tribute to the Black trailblazers in faith, science, medicine, and education whose achievements changed the course of history.

