Buff Faye Makes History as the First and Only Drag Queen Wedding Officiant Featured on WeddingWire and The Knot

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trailblazing performer bridges communities through drag, love, and inclusivity — making wedding history one “I do” at a timeNationally recognized drag entertainer Buff Faye has officially made history as the first and only Drag Queen Wedding Officiant featured on WeddingWire and The Knot , two of the most trusted and influential platforms in the wedding industry. This groundbreaking recognition honors Buff’s ongoing mission to bring visibility, inclusivity, and fabulous flair to weddings across the nation — proving that love, authenticity, and a little drag magic unite us all.Buff’s official listings can be found on both WeddingWire and The Knot. As a Wedding Officiant and Celebration Emcee, Buff Faye offers a one-of-a-kind experience that is joyful, inclusive, and unapologetically fabulous — available to couples across the U.S.Performing weddings for nearly a decade, Buff Faye began officiating shortly after LGBTQ+ couples achieved the historic legal right to marry in the United States. Her ceremonies blend humor, heart, and high heels, celebrating all love stories — straight, gay, and everyone in between.Beyond weddings, Buff’s passion and mission have always been to build bridges through drag and foster community. She believes drag is not only art — it’s advocacy, compassion, and connection. Her work in drag has earned numerous national honors, including being crowned 2019 National Entertainer of the Year, one of the most prestigious titles in drag entertainment.Behind Buff Faye’s sequins and spotlight is Shane Windmeyer — a nationally acclaimed author, activist, and the founder of Campus Pride, the leading nonprofit dedicated to LGBTQ+ inclusion on college campuses. Shane’s decades of advocacy for equality and visibility have shaped Buff’s mission: to use drag as a joyful force for unity, acceptance, and celebration.“Love is love — and every couple deserves a ceremony that celebrates who they are,” says Buff. “I’m honored to bring joy, visibility, and sparkle to the wedding world — one ‘I do’ at a time.”Buff Faye’s services as a Drag Queen Wedding Officiant and Celebration Emcee are available nationwide. For booking inquiries and more information, visit www.HireDragQueens.com Looking for more drag magic? Buff Faye also offers unforgettable Drag Queen Party Experiences through HireDragQueens.com — a national platform booking fabulous drag artists for events, parties, and celebrations across the U.S. From drag brunches and bingos to private parties, weddings, and corporate events, HireDragQueens.com makes every occasion extra fabulous.___________________________Media Contact:Buff Faye's Drag Queen Party Experiences & EventsStargayzer, Inc.📧 info@BuffFaye.com📍 Charlotte, North Carolina

