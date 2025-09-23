Sugar Wood and Drag Icon Buff Faye Join Forces to Sweeten Bachelorette Parties Nationwide

Drag Queen Icon Buff Faye brings Big Drag Energy to the kitchen with Sugar Wood’s Naughty Cookie Decorating Party kits — showing off her scandalously sweet creation and proving why drag queen entertainment is the ultimate bachelorette party idea. Buff Faye serves frosting, flair, and fierce fun with Sugar Wood’s naughty cookie kits — the ultimate bachelorette party glow-up Buff Faye brings big drag energy to the poolside with her EAT IT UP boys — serving frosting, fun, and fierce vibes for the ultimate bachelorette cookie decorating party.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press Kit Available Here Sugar Wood, the naughty-but-nice dessert brand known for its over-the-top waffle and cookie kits, has teamed up with the all you can eat celebrity drag icon Buff Faye to bring the ultimate bachelorette party glow-up: drag-powered dessert decorating.Buff Faye has an all-new offering with Sugar Wood’s tantalizing desserts: DRAG QUEEN NAUGHTY COOKIE DECORATING PARTIES! Hosted by a fierce “Drag Queen of Cream” and featuring Sugar Wood’s scandalously sweet DIY kits, this outrageous experience serves frosting, laughs, and an over the top drag artist. Perfect for parties that love a little sugar and spice! Now through December, new bookings get 10% off when they book a Naughty Cookie Decorating Party with Buff Faye using code EATITUP10.Partygoers can also book Buff Faye’s Drag Queen Bingo & Drag Queen Trivia — legendary bachelorette and girls’ night experiences — with a new twist: waffle and cookie kits as interactive add-ons.Whether it’s Bingo, Trivia Night, a birthday celebration, or a bachelorette party, guests can sip, slay, and decorate together with Buff’s signature “eat it up” flair. For those planning smaller affairs, Buff Faye is also promoting Sugar Wood’s waffle and cookie decorating kits as stand-alone purchases that can be shipped nationwide. Fans can bring the party to their Airbnb, hotel, or living room, with Buff-approved treats delivered straight to their door.“This collab is all about giving people permission to play — with their food, their friends, and their fantasies,” said Buff Faye. “Sugar Wood brings the sweet, I bring the B.D.E: Big Drag Energy. Together, we’re serving unforgettable fun. It’s an all you can eat Buff Faye experience if you’re hungry.”Austin Allan, founder of Sugar Wood, added: “Buff Faye is iconic, and the events she hosts are legendary. Partnering with her allows us to offer the Sugar Wood experience at celebrations across the country. It’s drag, it’s dessert, it’s joy… and everyone’s invited.”The Offerings:- Drag Queen Naughty Cookie Decorating Parties: Book Buff Faye directly to host, perform, and stir up the naughty cookie decorating party fierceness with SugarWood’s Naughty Cookie & Waffle DIY Kits for each guest based on party size. [Limited-Time Offer — Through December, save 10% on all new bookings of- Buff Faye’s Naughty Cookie Decorating Parties with code EATITUP10.]- Party Add-Ons: Sugar Wood waffle, cookie, or combo decorating kits as an extra-sweet add-on to Buff Faye’s existing Drag Queen Party Experiences- Nationwide Kit Sales: Use Buff’s affiliate code, EATITUP to order Sugar Wood kits for delivery anywhere in the U.S. and get 15% off your first order!Bookings for Buff Faye’s Drag Queen Parties (with or without Sugar Wood kits) are available at https://bookdragparty.com Sugar Wood’s nationwide kits are available at https://sugarwood.co/ ** About Buff Faye **Buff Faye, the drag persona of LGBTQ+ author and activist Shane Mendez Windmeyer (ShaneWindmeyer.com), is a nationally celebrated drag icon known for her larger-than-life performances and unforgettable drag queen party experiences since 2009. Through HireDragQueens.com, Buff delivers fierce fun, body positivity, queer visibility, and inclusive entertainment for all — from bachelorettes to birthdays — uplifting and empowering communities, one fabulous party at a time.** About Sugar Wood **Sugar Wood is an inclusive, sex-positive dessert brand from New York City. They make a variety of delicious desserts including waffles, cookies and chocolate bars that can be shipped nationwide. Sugar Wood’s dessert-decorating kits use humor and creativity to address societal discomfort around sex, gender, and body image through a playful, interactive party experience that sparks laughter, joy, and connection.

