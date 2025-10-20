Concierge Auctions Announces Initial Lineup Florida Condo Sale this Winter

Top condo properties to be auctioned as the first in two-part auction series driven by demand across the Sunshine State

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading luxury real estate auction firm Concierge Auctions presents its inaugural Florida Condo Sale, featuring a curation of some of the finest properties, including over $20 million in luxury estates in Miami, Sarasota, and Palm Beach. Online bidding for the first sale window will open 14 November and culminate 19 November. Due to high demand, Concierge Auctions also added a second sale window, which is now accepting consignments and will open 8 December and culminate 12 December.

The 19 November lineup includes:

2301 Collins Avenue #1634, Miami, Florida 33139

Sophistication meets South Beach glamour at this exquisitely remodeled residence within the iconic 1 Hotel, offering unmatched luxury in Miami Beach’s most coveted oceanfront address. This fully furnished, newly remodeled residence of thoughtfully curated luxury showcases a state-of-the-art Boffi kitchen and elegant Artefacto furnishings throughout. Residents enjoy exclusive access to 1 Hotel’s five-star amenities, including resort-style pools, the Bamford Wellness Spa, David Barton fitness center, rooftop dining with sweeping Atlantic views, and pristine private beach service. Listed for $3.39 million, the property is offered in cooperation with Elisa Da Silva of The Best Realty Agency, with starting bids anticipated between $1 million and $2 million. Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com with credit to QRIQET Real Estate Media.

2301 Collins Avenue #1432, Miami, Florida 33139

Located within the prestigious Roney Palace at the heart of Miami Beach's most coveted address, this exceptional residence of meticulously crafted living spaces combines three seamlessly joined units into one magnificent home. Fully furnished with bespoke Italian design by renowned Rafael Tierni, the residence showcases a state-of-the-art Ornare kitchen and stunning Artefacto furniture throughout. The property offers exclusive access to 1 Hotel’s five-star amenities, including dual oceanfront pools, private beach access, valet parking, and world-class dining. Listed for $5.5 million, the property is offered in cooperation with Elisa Da Silva of The Best Realty Agency, with starting bids anticipated between $2 million and $3.75 million. Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com with credit to QRIQET Real Estate Media.

111 Golden Gate Point, Penthouse 701, Sarasota, Florida 34236

This extraordinary new-construction penthouse offers panoramic water views from Sarasota Bay to the Gulf of Mexico. With 562 square feet of outdoor balconies, the residence sits perched atop The Evolution's boutique 20-residence community on Golden Gate Point. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows capture sunrise cityscapes and spectacular sunsets over the illuminated Ringling Bridge, and the primary suite showcases sweeping bay views and a spa-inspired bath with dual rainfall showers. The gourmet kitchen showcases a 14-foot custom quartz waterfall island and Italian cabinetry. Resort-style amenities rival luxury hotels with a rooftop spa, private pool cabanas, a full-time concierge, and a European sauna. Listed for $5.79 million, the property is offered in cooperation with Brandy Sheldon and Agnieszka Kroczek of Coldwell Banker Realty, with starting bids anticipated between $3 million and $4.25 million. Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com with credit to The Evolution - Golden Gate Point.

3550 South Ocean Boulevard #5D, South Palm Beach, Florida 33480

3550 South Ocean is an exceptional oceanfront residence within Palm Beach’s newest boutique building, where contemporary sophistication meets sweeping Atlantic views. This professionally designed 2019-built home spans an airy, light-filled layout enhanced by floor-to-ceiling glass and Austrian white oak plank flooring. Residents enjoy a gated entrance, private elevator access, two dedicated parking spaces, valet service, 24-hour concierge, and manned security. Listed for $2.25 million, the property is offered in cooperation with Suzanne Petrizzi of The Corcoran Group, with starting bids anticipated between $500,000 and $1 million. Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com with credit to Living Proof Photography.

1150 101st Street, Unit 203, Bay Harbor Islands, Florida 33154

A sophisticated urban sanctuary awaits within One By Tross, where contemporary design meets effortless Miami living in one of South Florida's most coveted locations. The residence showcases a thoughtfully designed floor plan bathed in natural light through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, creating an airy ambiance throughout. The generously proportioned balcony transforms everyday living into an elevated entertaining experience with endless Atlantic breezes. Modern luxury extends beyond the residence with resort-style amenities including a rooftop pool commanding panoramic vistas, spa facilities, a state-of-the-art fitness center, climate-controlled storage, and dedicated parking with private elevator access. Listed for $848,500, the property is offered in cooperation with Elisa Da Silva of The Best Realty Agency, with starting bids anticipated between $400,000–$700,000. Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com with credit to QRIQET Real Estate Media.

1150 101st Street, Unit 402, Bay Harbor Islands, Florida 33154

Sophisticated urban living meets coastal Miami elegance in this impeccably designed residence at One By Tross. Contemporary architecture showcases floor-to-ceiling windows flooding interiors with natural light. The thoughtful floor plan offers a versatile den, easily transformed into a second suite to accommodate evolving lifestyle needs. Steps from the world-renowned Bal Harbour Shops and mere moments from pristine beaches, this East Island address positions residents at the epicenter of South Florida's most coveted dining, shopping, and cultural destinations. Listed for $682,500, the property is offered in cooperation with Elisa Da Silva of The Best Realty Agency, with starting bids anticipated between $200,000–$400,000. Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com with credit to QRIQET Real Estate Media.

1150 101st Street, Unit 601, Bay Harbor Islands, Florida 33154

An exceptional opportunity awaits at One By Tross, where contemporary sophistication meets waterfront living in the heart of Bay Harbor Islands. The corner residence showcases the visionary design work of renowned interior designer Paola Pla, presenting an impeccable balance of refined aesthetics and effortless functionality. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame abundant natural light throughout the thoughtfully conceived floor plan, while the expansive wraparound balcony extends the living experience outdoors. Listed for $958,500, the property is offered in cooperation with Elisa Da Silva of The Best Realty Agency, with starting bids anticipated between $300,000–$500,000. Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com with credit to QRIQET Real Estate Media.

1150 101st Street, Unit 603, Bay Harbor Islands, Florida 33154

This residence delivers the rare combination of Bal Harbour's world-renowned luxury with Bay Harbor Islands' serene, village-like ambiance. An expansive wrap-around balcony becomes an extension of refined indoor living, ideal for elevated entertaining against panoramic water and city vistas. With Airbnb approval offering exceptional investment flexibility, two secured parking spaces, private storage, and immediate proximity to Bal Harbour Shops' prestigious retail collection, this residence presents an unparalleled opportunity for the discerning buyer seeking effortless luxury in South Florida's most coveted waterfront corridor. Listed for $1.0852 million, the property is offered in cooperation with Elisa Da Silva of The Best Realty Agency, with starting bids anticipated between $400,000–$700,000. Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com with credit to QRIQET Real Estate Media.

1150 101st Street, Penthouse 702, Bay Harbor Islands, Florida 33154

Spanning two levels, this contemporary residence showcases four bedrooms and three bathrooms across nearly two thousand square feet of meticulously designed living space. Floor-to-ceiling glass reveals panoramic sunset vistas, while the expansive wraparound balcony seamlessly extends the living experience outdoors. A private rooftop terrace elevates entertaining possibilities with an exclusive jacuzzi perfectly positioned to capture golden hour. The fully kosher kitchen adheres to the highest standards of culinary design. Listed for $1.9852 million, the property is offered in cooperation with Elisa Da Silva of The Best Realty Agency, with starting bids anticipated between $500,000 and $1 million. Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com with credit to QRIQET Real Estate Media.

Consignments for the second sale are being accepted through 7 November.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

