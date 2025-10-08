Glover U Honors Amanda Purnell with 2025 President’s Award

Award recognizes Purnell’s leadership, dedication, and impact on agents and teams across the Glover U community.

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glover U, the preeminent real estate coaching and training company in the U.S., announced today that Amanda Purnell has been named the recipient of the 2025 Glover U President’s Award. This honor is presented annually to the coach who most embodies the organization’s core values of grit, authenticity, mastery, growth, and community. The award recognizes leaders who follow proven systems, push beyond comfort zones, and continually support others.Amanda serves as a 1:1 Coach at Glover U and also leads operations coaching. With an entrepreneurial mindset and experience spanning sales, operations, and leadership, she leverages her background to guide agents, leaders, and operations teams toward lasting success.She has coached agents from their very first transactions to becoming top producers, while also mentoring operations and administrative professionals to streamline systems and improve efficiency. Her practical, hands-on approach has made her a trusted advisor for both individual agents and growing teams.“Amanda represents the very best of our values at Glover U,” said Jeff Glover, President of Glover U. “She leads by example, uplifts others, and creates lasting impact both for her clients and our community. Her leadership and commitment to growth inspire everyone around her, and this recognition is a reflection of the tremendous difference she makes in the lives of the people she serves.”“I’m honored to receive this award,” said Amanda Purnell. “Glover U has given me the opportunity to coach, collaborate, and contribute to an incredible community of professionals. Helping others grow, both personally and professionally, is what I’m most passionate about, and I’m grateful to be recognized for doing work I truly love.”Learn more about Amanda’s coaching at gloveru.com/amanda-purnell or explore Glover U’s full coaching programs at gloveru.com About Glover UGlover U is the nation’s leading real estate training and coaching company, founded by Jeff Glover, the #1 producing real estate coach and one of the most recognized leaders in North America. Through national events, online programs, and one-on-one coaching, Glover U equips real estate professionals with the strategies, systems, and skills they need to thrive in any market. Learn more at www.gloveru.com

