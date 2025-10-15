Hispanic Heritage Month: BenjiLock’s Robbie Cabral Honored by CTA and Launches New Innovation, Now Available on Wayfair

The BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock from the Stainless Steel Series is now available on Wayfair. Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock founder and CEO, recognized by the Consumer Technology Association during Hispanic Heritage Month. BenjiLock’s Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock—stylish, stainless steel, and smart security for modern living.

CTA Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by Featuring Robbie Cabral and BenjiLock, Highlighting Innovation and Accessible Security

With this padlock now available, we celebrate both culture and the power of innovation to make life safer and easier for families everywhere.” — Robbie Cabral

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenjiLock, the company redefining personal security with its patented biometric hybrid technology, announces its latest BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock, now available on Wayfair. The launch coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to recognize the contributions of the nation’s fastest-growing demographic — over 68 million Hispanics in the U.S., representing a vibrant and diverse community — and celebrates founder Robbie Cabral, a Dominican American inventor whose journey from immigrant beginnings to national acclaim has inspired a new generation of innovators.

On ABC’s Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral secured a landmark deal with investor Kevin O’Leary, transforming a simple idea into an award-winning brand. His passion for creating accessible, effortless security solutions drives this latest product, which combines modern design with BenjiLock’s signature fingerprint technology. Featured on HGTV, Better Homes & Gardens, CBS, and SiriusXM, Cabral has earned over 50 awards for innovation, including recognition from CES, the Thomas Edison Awards, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as one of America’s Top Small Businesses, and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, Cabral was also featured by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), highlighting his inspiring journey and the impact of diverse voices in shaping the future of technology. His story is further recognized in Pivot or Die by Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair of CTA.

The BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock is built for versatility and convenience. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, its corrosion-resistant stainless steel body and IP68 waterproof rating ensure durability in any environment. The padlock operates offline, storing up to 10 fingerprints without the need for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, prioritizing user privacy and security. Its rechargeable USB-C battery lasts up to a year per charge, with LED and sound indicators for intuitive, accessible operation.

“Every innovation from BenjiLock reflects my personal journey,” said Robbie Cabral, inventor, founder, and CEO of BenjiLock. “I believe everyone, regardless of background or ability, should have access to simple, secure technology. With this padlock now available, we celebrate both culture and the power of innovation to make life safer and easier for families everywhere.”

Now available on Wayfair, the BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock is a sleek, portable addition to the all-new Stainless Steel Series. The launch underscores Cabral’s commitment to accessible, innovative security solutions and celebrates the achievements of a Hispanic entrepreneur shaping the future of personal security.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined personal security through its patented, fingerprint hybrid technology. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 50 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry “Favorite Padlock Design” Silver Award and the “Entrepreneurial Spirit” Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. BenjiLock’s success is further solidified as one of “America’s Top Small Businesses” by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

