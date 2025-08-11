BenjiLock Powers Momentum at The Fit Expo, Showcasing Award-Winning Biometric Security for Active Lifestyles

BenjiLock’s Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock delivers privacy-first biometric security and keyless convenience. It is perfect for fitness enthusiasts needing a durable, versatile lock for gym lockers, workout bags, and on-the-go gear.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenjiLock, the pioneering biometric technology company, announced today the overwhelming success of its attendance at The Fit Expo, held August 2–3, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center. The company's innovative security solutions, featuring their latest stainless steel product line, generated significant excitement among fitness enthusiasts and industry professionals present at the high-energy weekend event.

The Fit Expo brought together a vibrant community of lifters, athletes, martial artists, and health-minded consumers for a weekend packed with competitions, nutrition sampling, fitness challenges, and the latest in performance gear. BenjiLock’s cutting-edge Stainless Steel Series was a highlight, featuring the popular Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock engineered with a corrosion-resistant body, an IP68 waterproof rating, and a sleek, gym-ready design. Attendees experienced firsthand the convenience of keyless, fingerprint-activated access — perfect for securing gym lockers, bikes, toolboxes, and gear without the hassle of keys or combinations. The products also boast a built-in rechargeable battery with USB-C fast charging, providing reliable power for months on a single charge.

“The energy at The Fit Expo was incredible, and the response from the fitness community was truly inspiring,” said Robbie Cabral, inventor, founder, and CEO of BenjiLock. “People who are dedicated to their physical health understand the value of a product that's both durable and efficient. Our Stainless Steel Series offers a level of convenience and reliability that perfectly complements an active lifestyle, whether you're at the gym, out on the trail, or managing your equipment at home. This show proved that our products are a perfect match for those who push their limits.”

Among the positive feedback, BenjiLock was particularly honored to connect with members of the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps, who were present as exhibitors. The military members expressed a strong appreciation for the product's robust design and seamless technology, recognizing its potential for use in demanding situations where reliability and quick access are paramount.

BenjiLock's participation not only introduced its technology to a new audience but also reinforced its position as a pioneer in hybrid biometric solutions. The positive feedback from dedicated lifters, martial artists, and casual fitness enthusiasts alike confirmed the market's need for security products that are as advanced and resilient as the people who use them. This successful showing will continue to power the company's momentum in expanding its reach within the health and fitness industry.

With the global fitness equipment security market expected to grow by over 7% annually, the demand for durable, smart locking solutions tailored to active lifestyles is stronger than ever. BenjiLock’s Stainless Steel Series answers this need by combining advanced biometric technology with a rugged, fitness-ready design — offering a personalized, private, and secure way to protect gym lockers, bikes, and personal gear.

BenjiLock’s patented biometric hybrid technology, famously featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, has earned widespread recognition for its innovation and commitment to accessible security. The company's products are designed to make personal security simple, reliable, and stylish for every lifestyle.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined personal security through its patented, fingerprint hybrid technology. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 50 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry “Favorite Padlock Design” Silver Award and the “Entrepreneurial Spirit” Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. BenjiLock’s success is further solidified as one of “America’s Top Small Businesses” by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

