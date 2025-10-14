White-tailed deer tooth collections and antler measurements to begin for units 2, 10A and select controlled hunts
In 2023-24, over 1,000 white-tailed deer teeth were submitted as part of the study. Results from the 2023 effort can be found here. Results from the 2024 effort will be available in early 2026.
For more information, contact the Fish and Game Panhandle (208) 769-1414 or Clearwater (208) 799-5010 regional offices.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.