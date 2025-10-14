Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,133 in the last 365 days.

White-tailed deer tooth collections and antler measurements to begin for units 2, 10A and select controlled hunts

In 2023-24, over 1,000 white-tailed deer teeth were submitted as part of the study. Results from the 2023 effort can be found here. Results from the 2024 effort will be available in early 2026.

For more information, contact the Fish and Game Panhandle (208) 769-1414 or Clearwater (208) 799-5010 regional offices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

White-tailed deer tooth collections and antler measurements to begin for units 2, 10A and select controlled hunts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more