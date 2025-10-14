Registration Open for the National Caregivers Self-Care and Tools Webinar Hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative

Registration is now open for the National Caregivers Self-Care and Tools online educational event on November 7th, 2025 at 11AM Pacific Time.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for the National Caregivers Self-Care and Tools online educational event on November 7th, 2025 at 11AM Pacific Time, hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI). This educational webinar series is designed for caregivers to hear from others who truly understand the experiences and challenges of being a caregiver and get answers to their questions. This particular event will focus on helping caregivers with financial toxicity by providing tools and resources for navigating the costs of care, understanding their health insurance bills and benefits, and paying for out-of-pocket expenses.Keynote Speaker Aimee Hoch MSW, LSW, OSW-C, FACCC, is a financial navigator for the Cancer Program at Grand View Health at St. Luke’s, where she created and implemented the financial navigation program in 2018. As a financial navigator, Aimee helps patients and their families optimize their insurance coverage for care, assists with accessing support resources, and provides interdisciplinary communication to ensure coordination across the patient’s care team. At this event, she will speak about Navigating the Costs of Care.The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Registration is open now at https://endbraincancer.org/caregiver-event-nov-2025/ To support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's Programs & Services, including future educational events like this one, please consider making a $25 donation at https://endbraincancer.org/donate/ Thank you to presenting sponsor Novocure for making this free patient and caregiver disease educational event possible.About NovocureNovocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, nonsmall cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Visit https://www.novocure.com/ for further information.About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.