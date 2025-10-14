As Medicare Open Enrollment Approaches, NYSOFA Reminds Older Adul... October 14, 2025 | 7:47 AM ET Learn more about As Medicare Open Enrollment Approaches, NYSOFA Reminds Older Adults That Free NYS Medicare Counseling Is Available

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) reminds older New Yorkers that free and objective counseling is available to help Medicare beneficiaries navigate their options during the Medicare open enrollment period from October 15 through December 7.

Open enrollment is the time when Medicare beneficiaries can make changes in their health plan or prescription drug coverage and other options. Any changes take effect January 1.

The NYSOFA-administered Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) helps 220,000 New Yorkers annually to understand Medicare decisions. It also helps beneficiaries apply for programs that save older adults out-of-pocket costs such as co-payments, premiums and deductibles. This free and objective assistance is provided locally by trained counselors. For assistance, call the helpline at 1-800-701-0501. More information about HIICAP is on NYSOFA's website.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “During Medicare Open Enrollment we understand you’re bombarded with advertisements, and it can be overwhelming – that’s why NYSOFA’s network of HIICAP counselors is available to provide free and objective information to help you make your best health insurance choices. This service empowers you to make coverage decisions that will lead to improved health care as well as benefits and subsidies that you may be eligible for, such as the Medicare Savings Program, to help you keep more of your hard-earned money.”

Medicare Rights Center President Fred Riccardi said, “At the Medicare Rights Center, we encourage older adults and people with disabilities to review their Medicare coverage each year as part of a regular health insurance checkup. This is also a good time to learn about the Medicare Savings Program, which can help pay for the Part B premium, expected to rise again next year, and significantly lower prescription drug costs. HIICAP provides free, unbiased Medicare counseling on the options and can screen individuals for the Medicare Savings Program.”

For income-eligible older adults, the Medicare Savings Program (MSP) helps pay Medicare Part B premiums and automatically enrolls beneficiaries in Extra Help. This financial assistance can be a lifeline for enrollees, allowing them to maintain their Medicare coverage, access needed care, and afford other necessities. Eligible individuals who enroll can save up to an estimated $8,400 annually. Learn more about this program, and how to enroll, on NYSOFA's MSP information page here, including a video tutorial about the application process.

HIICAP in Detail

During open enrollment, or at any time of the year, HIICAP can help you:

Understand the Medicare prescription drug benefit (Medicare Part D) and how to select the best plan.

Understand low-income subsidy programs, including Extra Help and Medicare Savings Programs.

Find ways to pay for your medications or medical equipment.

Understand and apply for the Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage (EPIC) program.

Choose between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

Understand Medicare rules and your medical bills.

Report possible Medicare fraud or abuse.

Provide information on how to appeal a decision by Medicare, your managed care provider, or other health insurance company.

Discover ways to fill in Medicare’s gaps.

Learn how to file a Medicare or Medigap complaint.

Learn about Medicare-covered prevention and screenings.

Protecting Yourself

Medicare experts report a higher risk of potential fraud during the open-enrollment period as well as potentially misleading marketing. Medicare has rules about how plans can and cannot communicate with you to market their insurance products. The Medicare Rights Center offers the following warnings:

Plans are allowed to send you mail. However, unless you are currently enrolled in the company’s plan, they are not allowed to call, email, visit your home, or approach you in public to market their plan without your permission.

Beware of people who pressure you about making plan changes, claim to be representing Medicare, or attempt to alarm you about losing benefits unless you enroll in a particular plan.

Beneficiaries who believe they are a victim of fraud or identity theft should contact Medicare. More information is available at medicare.gov.

NYSOFA and Medicare also remind older adults to treat their Medicare number as they do their Social Security number and credit card information. People with Medicare should never give their personal information to anyone arriving at their home uninvited or making unsolicited phone calls selling Medicare-related products or services. If someone calls and asks for a recipient’s Medicare number or other personal information, hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

Helpful Information from the Medicare Rights Center: