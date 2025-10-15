Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Expands Digital Media Portfolio Across Hospitality, Education, & Legal Industries

Building the Future of AI-Powered Media, Marketing & Digital Assets

These new acquisitions are an important part of our foundation, We’re acquiring established digital properties in industries with room for modernization and growth.” — Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTC: ACGX ) is pleased to announce the expansion of its growing digital portfolio with the acquisition of three established online websites serving the Hospitality, Education, and Legal industries. These acquisitions represent a strategic step forward in ACGX’s mission to build an AI-driven, cross-platform media ecosystem that modernizes and monetizes digital assets across multiple sectors.The transaction was completed using a combination of cash and restricted stock, and includes a consulting agreement aligning long-term interests between ACGX and the sellers. The decision by the sellers to accept restricted shares—held for over a year before being eligible for resale—demonstrates their strong confidence in the company’s vision and the future value of what ACGX is building.“These new acquisitions are an important part of our foundation,” said CEO of Alliance Creative Group, Paul Sorkin. “We’re acquiring established digital properties in industries with room for modernization and growth. The fact that the sellers accepted restricted stock and are choosing to align with us for the long term shows their belief in our direction and commitment to building something substantial. Together, we’re focused on creating real enterprise value through innovation, integration, and intelligent media.”The acquired websites will be modernized through enhanced technology, upgraded content infrastructure, and improved monetization strategies. Each platform will be integrated into ACGX’s broader digital ecosystem, leveraging AI, automation, and data analytics to boost engagement and revenue performance.ACGX continues to strengthen its global reach through strategic partnerships with experienced teams in the United States, India, the Philippines, and Europe, focusing on AI development, content production, marketing automation, and operational efficiency. These international collaborations will play a key role in executing the company’s ambitious plan to scale its portfolio and accelerate profitability.As part of its long-term business plan, Alliance Creative Group aims to position itself at the forefront of AI-powered media, marketing, and digital asset management, creating synergistic opportunities across its owned brands, technology initiatives, and global partner network.ACGX continues to hold equity in PeopleVine , a SaaS platform for the lifestyle hospitality industry, Say Less Spritz, a premium light wine-in-a-can brand, and has a consulting agreement in place with Connect Gifting, while also exploring additional acquisitions and partnerships to accelerate this model.For more information, please visit: www.ACGX.us About Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX)Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Parent Holding Company on the OTC market. The strategy ACGX intends to deploy is a shared resource model where portfolio companies and investments are vertically integrated, optimizing efficiencies and cost savings. ACGX is building a shared-resources ecosystem designed to acquire, develop, and scale digital assets across multiple verticals.Our model combines shared teams, shared tools, and shared traffic to help projects grow faster and monetize smarter. From SEO, content creation, online marketing, and sponsorships, to AI-driven automation and cross-platform audience expansion, ACGX provides the infrastructure and expertise for companies to scale without reinventing the wheel.We are executing a digital asset roll-up strategy that creates predictable revenues, stronger monetization pathways, and long-term value for both our portfolio and our shareholders.ACGX’s mission is to utilize capital, relationships, experience, and technology to increase value for clients, partners, investors, and shareholders while reducing risk. Through innovation, partnerships, and technology integration, ACGX is Building the Future of AI-Powered Media, Marketing & Digital Assets—creating value for its shareholders and strategic partners across a wide range of industries.For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us About PeopleVinePeopleVine is a Software as a Service (SAAS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.For more information www.PeopleVine.com About Say Less SpritzSay Less Spritz is a low ABV premium light wine in a can. Say Less blends a carefully sourced selection of West Coast rosé and wine varietals with sparkling water and real fruit juice to create a single serving ready to drink (RTD) wine in a can. The Award winning Products come in 6 flavors: Classic Rosé Spritz, Pineapple Rosé Spritz, Watermelon Rosé Spritz, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. All products are 100 calories or less, 5 grams of sugar or less, and contain all natural ingredients. The rosé collection is sweetened with monk fruit to provide a cleaner and more enjoyable drinking experience without compromising on taste or quality. For more info: www.SayLessSpritz.com This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. 