Paul Sorkin, CEO of ACGX interview on the Company’s New Digital Assets Acquisition & Growth Plans with AI-Driven Tools

$ACGX New acquisition brings 12 domains, 57 social profiles, & AI-driven content assets in Gaming, Medical Tourism, Home Décor, Hair & Beauty, & Entertainment

This is just the beginning. The flywheel we’ve designed reinvests back into new acquisitions, AI tools, and increased marketing. That means compounding growth. ” — Paul Sorkin

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Interview with Paul Sorkin, CEO of ACGX on the Company’s New Digital Assets Acquisition and Growth Plans to Scale with AI-Driven Tools and Marketing for Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Symbol: ACGX)$ACGX New acquisition brings 12 domains, 57 social media profiles, and AI-driven content assets across industries like Gaming, Medical Tourism, Home Décor, Hair & Beauty, and EntertainmentFor more information on $ACGX visit: www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us Follow ACGX on Twitter (X) here: https://twitter.com/ACGpaul Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Parent Holding Company on the OTC market. The strategy ACGX intends to deploy is a shared resource model where portfolio companies and investments are vertically integrated, optimizing efficiencies and cost savings. ACGX is building a shared-resources ecosystem designed to acquire, develop, and scale digital assets across multiple verticals.The ACGX model combines shared teams, shared tools, and shared traffic to help projects grow faster and monetize smarter. From SEO, content creation, online marketing, and sponsorships, to AI-driven automation and cross-platform audience expansion, ACGX provides the infrastructure and expertise for companies to scale without reinventing the wheel.ACGX is executing a digital asset roll-up strategy that creates predictable revenues, stronger monetization pathways, and long-term value for both its portfolio and its shareholders. The ACGX mission is to utilize capital, relationships, experience, and technology to increase value for clients, partners, investors, and shareholders while reducing risk.On September 19th ACGX CEO Paul Sorkin sat down with Corporate Ads for the following interview regarding the Company’s new digital assets acquisition. This transcript is exclusive to the distribution of the Corporate Ads awareness program.Corporate Ads: Paul, congratulations on the acquisition. Can you start by telling us what your new digital assets acquisition deal includes?Paul Sorkin: Thank you. This acquisition brings 12 domains, 57 social media profiles, and AI-driven content assets across industries like Gaming, Medical Tourism, Home Décor, Hair & Beauty, and Entertainment. Collectively, these assets already generate over 14 million monthly views, which gives us a strong foundation to scale from Day One.Corporate Ads: Why did you pursue this deal for ACGX at this time?Paul Sorkin: Our updated strategy is simple: acquire undervalued digital assets, plug them into a shared ecosystem of resources, and scale them with AI-driven tools and marketing. This deal fits that model perfectly. Each domain and social profile is like digital real estate that can generate recurring revenue when managed effectively.Corporate Ads: You mentioned an “ecosystem” — can you explain that in more detail?Paul: Absolutely. At the core ACGX is leveraging a shared resource model. We are sharing talent, tools, and other resources. Every website, social page, and AI character supports the others. For example, traffic from a hair and beauty site can be funneled to medical tourism or entertainment. This interconnectedness amplifies engagement, improves monetization, and costs are reduced by sharing the teams and tools to help execute more efficiently.Corporate Ads: The deal took longer than initially expected. Can you share why and how that affects the outlook?Paul Sorkin: Like many acquisitions, it involved diligence, negotiations, and integration planning. While it did take longer than we hoped, it allowed us to secure better terms, build a qualified and dedicated team, align additional assets, and build a stronger launch plan. It’s always better get it right than rush it.Corporate Ads: How do you see ACGX growing from here?Paul Sorkin: This is just the beginning. The flywheel we’ve designed reinvests back into new acquisitions, AI tools, and increased marketing. That means compounding growth. We also still have our equity stakes in PeopleVine and Say Less Spritz, and we’re in discussions about more acquisitions that can accelerate this model.Corporate Ads: Final thoughts for ACGX shareholders today?Paul Sorkin: I want to thank our shareholders for their patience. We’re building something for the long term — a digital and AI-driven media ecosystem that creates sustainable value. This acquisition gives us a strong foundation, and I’m very excited about where we go from here. We will continue to update the public more often moving forward.Corporate Ads: Thank you, Paul. It certainly looks like the ACGX story is now setting up with a lot of high potential for value growth, going forward from here. We will certainly be watching your developments closely and we look forward to hearing more as developments progress.Media ContactCompany Name: Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Symbol: ACGX)Contact Person: Paul Sorkin, CEOEmail: Info@acgemail.comCountry: United StatesWebsites: www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us DISCLAIMER: https://corporateads.com/disclaimer/ Disclosure listed on the CorporateAds website

