SHERYL LEE RALPH'S DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING! GALA TO FEATURE JENIFER LEWIS, ANDRA DAY, LALAH HATHAWAY, AND MICKEY GUYTON

JENIFER LEWIS, ANDRA DAY, MICKEY GUYTON JOIN LINEUP FOR THE 35TH ANNUAL DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING! GALA AND TAPING ON SAT. NOV. 1, 2025, AT THE TAGLYAN IN HOLLYWOOD

This gala is more than just a celebration—it is a call to action. For 35 years, we have unwaveringly committed to our mission. DIVAS 35 will honor our rich history and continue our impactful efforts.” — Sheryl Lee Ralph, Founder of The DIVA Foundation

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a meaningful celebration of activism through the arts, Emmy® Award-winning and Tony®-nominated actress and advocate Sheryl Lee Ralph, alongside her nonprofit organization, The DIVA Foundation, is pleased to announce the upcoming 35th Anniversary Gala and Taping of DIVAS Simply Singing! This event aims to raise awareness about important health issues and will be held on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 5:30 pm at the distinguished Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood, California. Attendees can look forward to an inspiring evening dedicated to addressing health disparities and promoting well-being.

Since its inception in 1990 by Sheryl Lee Ralph, a dedicated advocate for positive change, DIVAS Simply Singing! has consistently emphasized advocacy through artistic expression. This year’s milestone event will feature powerhouse performances by Emmy Award-winning actresses Jenifer Lewis, Loretta Devine, GRAMMY Award-winners Lalah Hathaway, Andra Day, GRAMMY-nominated country artist Mickey Guyton, Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr., and musical artist Gina Taylor-Pickens, legendary vocalist Freda Payne, and rising R&B artist India Shawn. Additional performer announcements and special guests are anticipated in the coming weeks, promising an unforgettable celebration of music, advocacy, and unity.

During this significant occasion, the DIVA Foundation will also present its esteemed DIVA Honors Program, celebrating outstanding individuals whose contributions embody the organization’s equity, wellness, and advocacy mission. This year’s distinguished honorees include Jewel Thais-Williams, recipient of the Ivy Ralph Legend of Distinction Award; Dr. Maya Green, honored with the Wellness Warrior Award; Reverend Debra Frazer-Howze recipient of the Inaugural Debra Frazer-Howze Trailblazer Award; Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., recipients of the Legacy of Love Humanitarian Honor presented by AARP and Lula Washington, recognized with the Artistic Activism Award for her impact in dance and cultural expression.

The 2025 gala is made possible by the generous support of presenting sponsor Gilead Sciences, a longtime partner and champion of The DIVA Foundation’s mission to uplift, educate, and empower.

ABOUT THE DIVA FOUNDATION:

The DIVA Foundation, founded by Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, is a nonprofit aimed at improving health and fighting HIV/AIDS stigma through arts and community programs. Ralph, inspired by friends lost to AIDS, uses her platform to raise awareness and funding. Since 1990, the foundation has raised over $5.5 million for at-risk populations, including those with HIV/AIDS and other vulnerabilities.

