Big Brother Season 27 Crowns Ashley Hollis Winner On CBS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 28, BIG BROTHER proudly announced that Ashley Hollis, a distinguished graduate of Loyola Marymount University’s Business Administration program, secured victory in the 27th season of CBS’s acclaimed reality television show “Big Brother.”

The cast of this season comprised sixteen new houseguests, each with a unique background and professional experience. Among them were a professional bull rider renowned for his daring rodeo performances; an event curator specializing in organizing large-scale experiential events; a marketing manager with a successful career in digital advertising; an AI consultant working at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications; an aura painter creating vibrational and energy-based artwork; an attorney focusing on intellectual property law; and a renowned dungeon master known for hosting immersive Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, among others. Each participant contributed diverse skills and perspectives to the house.

During the first week, Hollis was nominated for eviction by Vince Panaro, who ultimately finished as the runner-up in the finale. She defeated Panaro in a decisive jury vote of 6-1. This initial nomination was influenced by the incident known as 'showergate,' during which Hollis was falsely accused of taking a two-hour shower in Panaro’s private Head of Household bathroom—an event that Panaro exploited to his advantage.

In her season finale speech, Hollis confidently compared herself to Elle Woods, emphasizing how she maintained an optimal balance between being liked and underestimated. “Elle Woods embodies kindness — she is likable, spunky, yet also intelligent. People believe they can emotionally manipulate and control her, but I see the similarities between us,” Hollis declared.

Hollis, who advanced from Loyola Marymount University to complete her legal education at Georgetown Law, explained in her last two speeches that she intentionally minimized her social and legal strengths to persuade her fellow houseguests that she posed no threat. Through meticulous navigation of alliances and social dynamics, Hollis credits her legal expertise as a pivotal factor in her successful journey and ultimate victory, which awarded her a cash prize of $750,000.

Season 27 of “Big Brother” concluded with a bang on Sunday, with the two-hour live finale reaching an average of 4.3 million views on CBS. That total marks the reality competition series’ biggest audience in more than three years, since one of the final episodes of Season 24 hit 4.5 million viewers on Sept. 18, 2022, according to Live + Same Day data from Nielsen. It’s also a 33% improvement on the Season 26 finale’s 3.2 million viewers.

ET: Big Brother 27's Ashley Hollis on WINNING, 'Showergate' and Elle Woods Strategy (Exclusive)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.