AI-Assisted Billing Transforms Revenue Cycle for Community Oncology

Oncentric launches AI-Assisted Billing to transform oncology RCM, reducing errors, accelerating payments, and boosting efficiency.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oncentric, a CureMD company, today announced the launch of its AI-Assisted Billing Services (ABS), an automation platform that simplifies and optimizes oncology revenue cycle management for community oncology practices.Built specifically for oncology, ABS combines AI-driven automation, domain expertise, and deep integration with the Oncentric Oncology EMR to deliver an end-to-end oncology medical billing experience from scheduling through payment posting.“Oncology billing has long been a daunting challenge,” said Bilal Hashmat, Co-founder & CEO of CureMD Healthcare. “Our AI-assisted billing platform makes it easier for practices to navigate that complexity, pairing automation with clinical integration to support accuracy, compliance, and efficiency from start to finish.”Efficiencies That Start Before the Date of Service:Unlike systems that engage only after care is delivered, Oncentric’s ABS embeds financial intelligence within the clinical workflow for oncology billing. When paired with the Oncentric Oncology EMR, practices realize revenue-cycle efficiency well before treatment begins. The platform streamlines prior authorization, ensuring that no drug is administered without an approved authorization on file. Once an administration is signed, ABS automatically generates ONS-compliant nursing documentation and completes visit coding, including drug administration codes, J-codes, and relevant modifiers. Charges are seamlessly passed to the Practice Management module, where claim creation, scrubbing, submission, and denial handling occur automatically. The result is a continuous, closed-loop revenue cycle that eliminates redundancy, minimizes human error, accelerates cash flow, and reduces administrative burden for both clinical and billing teams.Simplifying Complexity Through Intelligent Automation:Purpose-built for oncology, ABS applies payer rules and oncology-specific coding nuances to ensure precision across every stage of billing. The platform leverages AI-driven charge creation and scrubbing to validate claims against CMS, LCD, NCCI, and MUE rules alongside practice-specific logic to guarantee clean submissions. Its autonomous denial prevention feature uses preconfigured corrective logic to resolve denials quickly and resubmit claims, dramatically reducing manual intervention. Real-time rejection handling further detects and resolves claim rejections within the defined automation scope. Additionally, ABS enables seamless electronic routing for primary, secondary, and tertiary claims through Oncentric’s integrated infrastructure, expediting reimbursement. Front-end eligibility checks and data quality alerts also flag missing or incorrect data at scheduling, preventing downstream errors before they occur.Insightful, Transparent, and Actionable:Oncentric’s ABS empowers administrators and billing teams with real-time visibility through intelligent dashboards and automated reporting. The system provides daily summaries of charges, submissions, postings, and denials, along with exception alerts for claims requiring review. Weekly and monthly performance reports help identify opportunities to enhance efficiency and reduce accounts receivable days. This level of proactive transparency enables data-driven decision-making, ensuring consistency, compliance, and control across the entire billing process.Empowering Community Oncology with Integrated Intelligence:As operational complexity grows, Oncentric connects clinical and financial processes to simplify work. Together, the Oncology EMR platform and AI-Assisted Billing Services help practices manage care, compliance, and cash flow more efficiently, accurately, and confidently.“Our goal is to make oncology operations—from treatment planning to reimbursement—seamless and intelligent,” said Wasif Toor, Vice President, Oncentric. “With Oncentric, practices don’t just automate tasks; they orchestrate an ecosystem of clinical and financial efficiency.”About Oncentric:Oncentric delivers technology solutions purpose-built for oncology practices to simplify operations, enhance financial performance, and strengthen patient engagement. Its integrated platform spans EHR, revenue cycle management, patient experience, and AI-powered automation—helping community oncologists thrive in a complex healthcare environment.For more information, please visit: www.oncentric.com Media Contact

