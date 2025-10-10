Healthcare’s Next Efficiency Leap: AI Contact Center Automates Care Communication, Cuts Costs, and Eliminates Hold Times

CureMD’s AI Contact Center optimizes schedule density by predicting at-risk appointments, automating reminders, and intelligently filling cancellations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMD Healthcare, a leader in healthcare technology innovation, today unveiled the world’s first AI Contact Center built exclusively for medical practices, a 24/7 virtual medical receptionist that sets a new standard for patient access and practice efficiency in the U.S. healthcare market. CureMD’s AI Contact Center instantly answers calls, books or reschedules appointments, verifies insurance eligibility, processes payments, manages intake, and even handles medication refill requests, all while integrating seamlessly into any EHR system. Unlike generic call automation tools, this purpose-built contact center AI ensures that every update, from appointments and demographics to eligibility, payments, and call transcripts, flows directly into the patient record in real-time. The result: no hold times, fewer no-shows, increased revenue, and happier patients.Transforming the Patient ExperienceSince early 2025, beta clients have reported significant results:• Zero hold times and instant access for patients.• Higher revenue capture from improved scheduling and in-call payment processing.• Reduced staff burnout, as routine calls are fully automated.• Stronger patient loyalty, with faster, more precise, and more compassionate service.Bilal Hashmat, Co-founder & CEO of CureMD Healthcare, shared:“Our AI Contact Center is empowering practices to run leaner, more resilient operations while giving patients the responsive, multilingual, and compassionate service they expect. Because it’s built directly into CureMD’s EHR, every call instantly updates the patient record, eliminating rework and ensuring clinical and financial accuracy.”Key Features of CureMD’s AI Contact Center• 24/7 Patient Access – Instant answers in multiple languages with zero hold times.• Intelligent Scheduling Automation – Books, cancels, or reschedules appointments instantly without staff involvement.• AI-Powered No-Show Prevention – Predicts at-risk appointments and fills cancellations automatically.• Medication & Lab Request Management – Queues refill requests and provides secure access to results.• Real-Time Payment Processing – Verifies eligibility and collects copays and balances during calls.• Seamless EHR Integration – Updates demographics, insurance, eligibility, and transcripts automatically.• Smart Call Routing – Directs calls to appropriate workflows or staff when needed.• Enterprise-Grade Compliance – HIPAA-compliant with encryption, role-based access, and audit trails.Roadmap: Beyond the VisitNext, CureMD’s AI will extend care beyond the clinic walls; delivering post-visit instructions, medication reminders, adherence support, and follow-up engagement. With studies showing that up to 80% of patients forget provider instructions, this capability aims to improve compliance, outcomes, and practice reputation through automated patient communication.About CureMDCureMD is a leading provider of AI-powered EHR, practice management, AI medical billing software, revenue cycle management services, and patient engagement solutions. Our smart cloud platform enhances clinical, financial, and operational outcomes for practices of all sizes. For over two decades, CureMD has helped providers streamline operations, improve patient care, and optimize revenue with human-centric design and advanced machine learning.Contact: sales@curemd.com

