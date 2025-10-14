Anderson Power Strengthens Presence in Delray Amid Grid Concerns and Unpredictable Storm Patterns

Home generator being serviced by Anderson Power Services

No other generator services company has a footprint as deeply rooted in the Southeast” — Alex Field, VP of Operations

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anderson Power Services, the Southeast’s premier generator services provider, continues to strengthen its footprint in Delray Beach following the successful acquisition of RCB Electric – reinforcing its long-term commitment to serving the residents of South Florida. This strategic move strengthens Anderson Power’s ability to meet rising energy security demands in South Florida amid increasing grid instability and unpredictable storm patterns.This year, national energy concerns have reached new heights. According to a July 2025 report by Reuters, quoting the U.S. Department of Energy, blackouts in the U.S. could increase by 100 times by 2030 if suppliers fail to expand capacity during peak demand. “Blackouts could increase by 100 times in 2030 if the U.S. continues to shutter reliable power sources,” the DOE warned. Read more via Reuters.These warnings come during an unusually quiet hurricane season in the Southeast . Despite expectations of heightened storm activity, much of the region remained calm through the peak storm window between August 29 and September 15. However, experts caution that this quiet may be deceptive. “Usually, conditions during this period are prime,” said Ernesto Rodríguez, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service forecast office in San Juan, Puerto Rico. PBS NewsHour, 2025.“We want to assure the residents of South Florida that we are here for the duration,” said Alex Field, VP of Operations at Anderson Power Services. “We understand that there are growing grid concerns, and while it is encouraging that storms have held off, the increasingly unpredictable nature of weather is concerning. Delray residents have long embraced the importance of preparedness, and we are proud to serve a community that takes energy security seriously.”Anderson Power Services is the largest private Generac dealer in the Southeast, but the company also provides expert installation, maintenance, and support for all major generator brands, including Kohler, Cummins, and Briggs & Stratton.“No other generator services company has a footprint as deeply rooted in the Southeast,” Field added. “From Georgia to Greenville to Florida, we’ve weathered countless unpredictable events. Our legacy is built on reliability and readiness. We continue to lead the way in generator services because preparedness isn’t optional – Floridians understand that, and so do we. It’s essential.”Field urged residents to take proactive steps: “Check your systems, replace worn or faulty parts, and ensure your backup power is ready. Whether it’s a quiet season or a chaotic one, we are here – your stalwart partner in power.”With more than 30 years of service, Anderson Power Services remains the trusted leader for homes and businesses across the region.For more information, visit www.andersonpowerservices.com Contact us for any generator maintenance , services, or parts needs at sales@andersonpowerservices.com or call (770) 222-1315.##About Anderson Power ServicesAnderson Power Services is the largest privately owned Generac dealer in the Southeast. Established in 1995, the company offers full-service generator solutions, including sales, installation, maintenance, remote monitoring, and service plans for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Headquartered in Douglasville, GA, with offices across Georgia and the Southeast, Anderson draws on deep local expertise, factory-trained te

