Anderson Power Services Announces Commercial Division Expansion to Support Atlanta’s Data Center Boom

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data center outages cost $740,000 on average (Uptime Institute); Anderson Power Services steps up its commercial division capabilities to meet Atlanta’s growing power demand.Atlanta is rapidly becoming one of the nation’s premier data center hubs. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that “the city’s data center market is experiencing unprecedented growth, quickly emerging as a leading hub for server farms in the U.S. Driven by soaring demand for data storage and processing power, largely fueled by the rise of AI technologies, the city is becoming a magnet for major tech giants.” Yet, the rapid expansion presents challenges. These large-scale facilities require vast amounts of energy and water.In response, Axios notes that Georgia Power intends to add 9,000 megawatts of capacity by 2031 to meet what the Georgia Recorder describes as a “potentially overestimated” data center boom.As the largest privately owned Generac dealer in the Southeast, Anderson Power Services is getting in front of the demand. The company announced today that it will expand its commercial division to serve Atlanta’s growing data center sector with reliable, large-scale backup power infrastructure.“As the leading generator services company in the Southeast, we recognize the increasing need to strengthen our focus on the commercial sector, particularly with Atlanta’s data center market experiencing such rapid growth,” said Alex Field, Vice President of Operations at Anderson Power Services. “The need for reliable generator services has never been greater. That is why we are expanding our commercial division to meet the vital needs of data center operators and other infrastructure-critical facilities.”In June 2025, ACHR News recognized Anderson Power Services not only as the Southeast’s leading Generac dealer but also as the largest privately owned Generac dealer in the entire United States. The company provides a full suite of services for both commercial and residential clients, including installation, delivery, maintenance, remote monitoring, and service plans for a range of generator brands. That comprehensive approach has fueled steady growth, and since 1995, no other generator company in Georgia has matched Anderson’s reach in both reputation and territory. Building on that momentum, the expansion of its commercial capabilities is the latest in a series of strategic moves, including acquisitions across the Southeast, that continue to strengthen Anderson’s position as a leader in the generator services industry.To meet the evolving demands of sectors such as data centers, call centers, manufacturing plants, and other complex infrastructure, the company is expanding its portfolio to include high-capacity Generac generators ranging from 2.25 MW to 3.25 MW. These advanced units feature Marathon DataMAX alternators, Deep Sea G8601 controllers, Tier 4 compliance, and resilient redundant start systems, ensuring reliability at scale.The expansion underscores Anderson Power Services’ longstanding commitment to excellence, local expertise, and readiness to serve mission-critical power needs."Atlanta’s transformation into a national data center epicenter is remarkable,” Field added. “With this growth comes a heightened responsibility to ensure reliable power. Backup power today must be dependable and resilient. After three decades serving Georgia communities, our team is prepared to support this pivotal moment in Atlanta’s digital infrastructure.”For more information, contact consulting@andersonpowerservices.com today.##About Anderson Power ServicesAnderson Power Services is the largest privately owned Generac dealer in the Southeast. Established in 1995, the company offers full-service generator solutions, including sales, installation, maintenance, remote monitoring, and service plans for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Headquartered in Douglasville, GA, with offices across Georgia and the Southeast, Anderson draws on deep local expertise, factory-trained technicians, and exceptional customer service to deliver customized power solutions.

