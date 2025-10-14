ICORT 2025 Showcases the Power of Idaho Tourism, Gathers Industry in Idaho FallsOct07

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Michael Cullen

Visit Idaho

208-780-5141

michael.cullen@tourism.idaho.gov



ICORT 2025 Showcases the Power of Idaho Tourism, Gathers Industry in Idaho Falls

BOISE, Idaho (October 7, 2025) – The Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism (ICORT) will take place October 20–22, 2025, in Idaho Falls. ICORT is designed for destination marketing organizations and tourism-related businesses in Idaho–from restaurants, hotels, breweries and wineries to retail stores, performing arts, museums and any attraction who interacts with, and engages Idaho’s many visitors. The conference provides education, networking, and recognition for the people and organizations driving the state’s third largest industry.

This year’s theme, The Power of Idaho Tourism, highlights the industry’s impact and explores opportunities for growth through creativity, data, and shared experiences.

ICORT attendees will gather at the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center inside the Mountain America Center (1690 Event Center Drive), a flexible event space that opened in November 2022. Holiday Inn & Suites (3005 South Fork Boulevard) is the official hotel partner.

Prior to the conference, the Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will hold its October meeting on Monday, October 20, 9:00am-12:00pm. Networking opportunities kick off on Monday afternoon, October 20, with destination tours hosted by the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. These guided experiences in downtown Idaho Falls spotlight local breweries, distilled spirits and the local art scene. That evening, attendees are invited to Pickleball for All, hosted at Spitfire Pickleball. This open play fundraiser for all skill levels benefits the Larry J. May Hospitality Scholarship Fund, presented by the Boise Chapter of Skål International.

Conference sessions begin on Tuesday, October 21, with welcome remarks from Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. The ICORT agenda features dynamic presentations, breakout sessions, and panels led by industry experts.

The full agenda and registration details are available at ICORT.org.

“ICORT 2025 is centered on celebrating the Power of Idaho Tourism, “said Natalie Jushinski, Tourism Manager for Visit Idaho. “It’s a place to showcase our collective successes, explore emerging trends, and share insights that strengthen our industry. By coming together and recognizing our partners, we foster the collaboration and innovation that continue to elevate Idaho’s tourism experience.”

Featured Keynotes & Panels:

Chris Ryan George, Senior Creative Director with the Utah Mammoth and Utah Jazz , will share how sports, advertising, and tourism intersect to shape experiences and inspire travel.

, will share how sports, advertising, and tourism intersect to shape experiences and inspire travel. Brian Screptock, Longwoods International will present the latest findings on Idaho’s visitor trends, offering actionable insights for tourism stakeholders.

will present the latest findings on Idaho’s visitor trends, offering actionable insights for tourism stakeholders. Panel: Competition and Co-opetition – Learning from Western States – Featuring David Blandford (State of Washington Tourism), Jim Hagen (Travel South Dakota), Todd Walton (Xanterra/Yellowstone National Park), and Dave Williams (Utah Office of Tourism). Moderated by Jeremy Chase (Visit Idaho).

– – Featuring David Blandford (State of Washington Tourism), Jim Hagen (Travel South Dakota), Todd Walton (Xanterra/Yellowstone National Park), and Dave Williams (Utah Office of Tourism). Moderated by Jeremy Chase (Visit Idaho). Panel: Power of Idaho Tourism – Perspectives from Mayor Jeremy Grimm (Sandpoint), Pam Eaton (Idaho Lodging & Restaurant Association), and Jason Kriezenbeck (Lobby Idaho). Moderated by Jessica Flynn (Red Sky).

Special Programming & Awards:

“The 3100”™ documentary screening on Tuesday, October 21. Inspired by the state’s 3,100 miles of navigable whitewater, the film project focuses on Idaho’s premier whitewater rivers and recreation opportunities.

Evening reception at the Museum of Idaho on Tuesday, October 21. Reception includes first annual Idaho Travel Council Tourism Marketing Awards and Lt. Governor Scott Bedke will present the Governor’s Lifetime Achievement in Recreation and Tourism Award.

Travel With Care activation assisting with bear awareness kits for Idaho residents and visitors. Attendees can participate at the Travel With Care table during the conference.

ICORT

The Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism (ICORT) is the premier annual gathering of tourism professionals, destination marketing organizations, and community leaders in Idaho. Hosted by Visit Idaho, ICORT provides education, networking, and recognition for the people and organizations driving the state’s third largest industry.

Visit Idaho

Visit Idaho serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history, and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information, and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third largest industry and Visit Idaho is committed to growing Idaho’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to visitidaho.org to plan your Idaho vacation and learn more about the Power of Idaho Tourism.

###