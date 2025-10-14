Woman-Owned Lifestyle Brand Shaka Love Champions Sustainability in Hospitality

Amy Connelly Founder and CEO of Shaka Love Ritz Carlton Cabana Yosemite Custom Towel

Meeting the growing demand for sustainable hospitality with timeless design and tangible impact

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaka Love, a woman-owned lifestyle brand founded by entrepreneur Amy Connelly, is redefining what sustainable luxury looks like in the hospitality world. Known for its eco-friendly Turkish towels, robes, ponchos, and accessories, Shaka Love is rapidly gaining recognition among leading resorts, national parks, and retailers who are seeking products that deliver both style and purpose.Shaka Love’s mission goes beyond offering high-quality textiles. The brand was founded on three guiding principles: sustainability, conscious consumerism, and giving back. Every Shaka Love product is packaged without single-use plastics, many collections feature recycled cotton that reduces water and energy use, and 10% of profits are donated to global clean-water initiatives.“Hospitality has a unique power to set the tone for how guests experience sustainability,” said Amy Connelly, Founder & Owner of Shaka Love. “When a resort or retailer chooses to partner with us, they’re not just offering a beautiful towel or robe—they’re sharing a story of environmental responsibility, community impact, and aloha.”Expanding Partnerships NationwideFrom national treasures like Yosemite and the Grand Canyon to luxury resorts such as the Ritz-Carlton and The Queen Mary, Shaka Love is quickly becoming a go-to partner for hospitality leaders who want eco-conscious merchandise and memorable guest experiences. The brand’s custom towel program allows resorts, parks, and event organizers to co-create designs that blend local culture with sustainable textiles, making each piece a story-driven keepsake.Meeting Market Demand for Eco-LuxuryAs sustainability becomes a driving factor in travel decisions, Shaka Love is answering the call. Recent surveys show that more than 70% of travelers prefer eco-conscious accommodations, and nearly 60% are willing to pay more for sustainable amenities. By combining luxury, durability, and eco-conscious materials, Shaka Love is positioning itself at the intersection of hospitality, retail, and environmental leadership.Woman-Owned, Purpose-DrivenAs a woman-owned and family-inspired business, Shaka Love embodies the values of authenticity and connection. The brand’s name itself—“Shaka”—draws on the Hawaiian symbol for friendship, compassion, and positivity, reflecting Connelly’s commitment to weaving these values into every product and partnership.“Being a woman-owned business in this space, I value showing that purpose and style can go hand in hand,” Connelly added. “It’s about building a brand that inspires both guests and partners to live with more intention—and a little more aloha.”About Shaka LoveFounded by entrepreneur Amy Connelly, Shaka Love is a woman-owned lifestyle brand specializing in eco-friendly, luxury Turkish textiles and accessories. With a mission rooted in sustainability, conscious consumer choices, and community impact, Shaka Love offers wholesale, custom design, and direct-to consumer products. The brand proudly donates 10% of profits to clean-water initiatives worldwide while helping resorts, retailers, and event brands tell their story through sustainable style.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.