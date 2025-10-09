Shaka Love Showcases Recycled Cotton Towels as the Next Step in Conscious Luxury

Amy Connelly Owner and Founder of Shaka Love

Shaka Love redefines luxury with recycled cotton towels—cutting water waste by up to 90% and bringing sustainable elegance to resorts, retailers, and beyond.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaka Love, a woman-owned lifestyle brand specializing in eco-friendly textiles, is leading a quiet revolution in the hospitality and retail industries: replacing conventional cotton with recycled cotton in its luxury towel collections. The shift is more than a design choice—it’s a conscious commitment to reducing waste, conserving water, and reimagining what “luxury” means for today’s environmentally aware consumer.Why Recycled Cotton MattersTraditional cotton, while beloved for its softness, comes at a high environmental cost. On average, it takes over 3,000 gallons of water to produce a single conventional cotton towel—the equivalent of what one person drinks in 10 years! By contrast, recycled cotton is created from post-industrial and post-consumer cotton waste, drastically cutting down water use, pesticides, and textile waste sent to landfills.According to the Textile Exchange, recycled cotton can reduce water usage by up to 90% and divert millions of pounds of fabric waste annually. For Shaka Love, the material isn’t just an alternative—it’s the future!“Luxury today isn’t just about softness and style—it’s about story and sustainability,” said Amy Connelly, Founder of Shaka Love. “When guests wrap themselves in one of our towels, they’re experiencing the same exceptional quality they expect—while knowing their choice helps save water and reduce waste and harmful chemicals. That’s true modern luxury.”Setting a New Standard in Hospitality & RetailBy incorporating recycled cotton into its Turkish towels, robes, and ponchos, Shaka Love is offering hospitality partners—from national parks to luxury resorts—a way to align guest experiences with sustainability goals. The brand’s wholesale and custom design programs allow partners to showcase their unique identity while embracing eco-conscious practices.Travelers are increasingly demanding this shift: a recent study by Booking.com revealed that 76% of global travelers want sustainable travel options. Shaka Love’s recycled cotton collections meet that demand while giving resorts and retailers a marketable, story-driven product that sets them apart.A Win for Consumers, Communities, and the PlanetBeyond environmental impact, Shaka Love donates 10% of profits to global clean-water initiatives, connecting the choice of recycled cotton directly to community betterment. From a guest’s perspective, each towel isn’t just a comfort item—it’s part of a global ripple effect of change.“When you choose recycled cotton, you’re voting for a future where fashion, travel, and lifestyle products don’t come at the planet’s expense,” Connelly added. “At Shaka Love, we’re proud to make that choice easy—and beautiful.”About Shaka LoveFounded by entrepreneur Amy Connelly, Shaka Love is a woman-owned lifestyle brand committed to sustainability, conscious consumerism, and giving back. Specializing in luxury Turkish textiles—towels, robes, ponchos, hats, and accessories—Shaka Love partners with resorts, retailers, national and state parks and event brands nationwide. With zero-plastic packaging, recycled cotton options, and 10% of profits donated to clean-water initiatives, Shaka Love is redefining luxury as both stylish and sustainable.

