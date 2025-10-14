Equator Launches Marine-Grade Combo Washer-Dryer Built to Withstand Life at Sea

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances today announced the release of the EZ 4650 CV Marine Combo Washer-Dryer, an all-in-one laundry solution engineered specifically for marine environments. Combining space efficiency with corrosion resistance, this compact unit offers boat owners the rare luxury of reliable, high-performance laundry care on the open water.

Designed to endure the challenges of saltwater conditions, the EZ 4650 CV features a Salt Wash Cycle and anti-corrosion construction, safeguarding both garments and components from long-term exposure to sea air. With a 1.62 cu. ft. capacity and 15 lbs. load size, this model delivers powerful results in a footprint of just 33.5 x 23.6 x 21.8 inches (HxWxD)—ideal for yachts, sailboats, and off-grid installations.

Powered by 110V and reaching 1400 RPM, the EZ 4650 CV offers 15 specialized wash and dry programs, including Allergen, Sanitize (165°F), Quiet (60 dB), Pet Cycle, and Winterize. Its convertible drying mode allows users to choose between vented or condensing operation, ensuring compatibility with various installations. Advanced safety features such as a child lock, automatic door lock, and a two-minute Winterize cycle make operation secure and maintenance simple.

Built for endurance, the washer-dryer’s galvanized steel cabinet, double-enameled tub, and rust-proof aluminum ducting provide superior protection against corrosion. A stainless steel pearl drum ensures durability while preserving fabric quality. The intuitive LED control panel with touch buttons and an ergonomically angled 45° door handle enhances user comfort even in tight marine quarters.

The EZ 4650 CV ships with all necessary accessories, including stainless steel inlet hoses, floor brackets, and a flexible aluminum duct. Certified by ETL and backed by Equator’s warranty—one year on parts and labor, two years on the motor, and five years of rust protection—this marine washer-dryer is designed for longevity and peace of mind.

Compact, quiet, and resilient, the Equator EZ 4650 CV redefines onboard convenience with the performance and sophistication expected from Equator’s marine collection.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is a leading innovator in the home appliance industry, known for its pioneering compact and eco-friendly designs. The company’s product line includes laundry, kitchen, and climate control appliances built for modern living—on land and at sea. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Equator continues to deliver advanced technology with a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and reliability.



