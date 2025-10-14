TexStar Chiropractic Expands Leading Chiropractic Care in South Austin

Texstar Chiropractic Austin Group Photo Texstar Chiropractic Austin X-Ray Photo Texstar Chiropractic Austin Therapy Photo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TexStar Chiropractic , one of Central Texas’ most trusted names in evidence-based chiropractic care, continues its mission to transform lives through safe, non-invasive treatments with its state-of-the-art Austin location on Southwest Parkway.Founded in 2012 by Dr. Michael P. Henry, D.C., TexStar Chiropractic has built a reputation for combining compassionate, patient-centered care with cutting-edge treatment technology. The Austin clinic reflects the company’s commitment to delivering the highest level of care to patients seeking long-term relief from back pain, neck pain, headaches, sciatica, and joint issues.Modern Chiropractic Care That Delivers ResultsTexStar Chiropractic’s Austin location features a range of innovative treatment options, including: Spinal Decompression Therapy – A non-surgical solution for disc-related back and neck pain.• MLS Class IV Robotic Cold Laser Therapy – Reduces inflammation and accelerates tissue healing.• Knee on TracRehabilitation – Mechanical traction system for knee pain and arthritis relief.• CryoScreen Spot Cryotherapy – Quick recovery and pain relief for joint and soft tissue injuries.• Comprehensive Chiropractic Adjustments and Active Rehab Programs – Personalized plans designed to restore mobility and function.Each treatment plan is customized based on the patient’s goals, lifestyle, and health history—ensuring lasting results and improved quality of life.Serving the South Austin Community Located at 4601 Southwest Parkway, Suite 101, Austin, TX 78735, TexStar Chiropractic proudly serves patients from Westlake, Oak Hill, Circle C Ranch, Barton Creek, and surrounding South Austin neighborhoods.“Austin has been our home from the very beginning,” said Dr. Henry. “Our team is passionate about helping our community stay active, healthy, and pain-free. Whether it’s an athlete recovering from injury or a parent trying to keep up with family life, we’re here to help.”Since its founding, TexStar has grown steadily across Central Texas, with a clear vision to expand to 10 locations by 2030—all focused on high-quality, patient-centered care.About TexStar ChiropracticFounded in 2012, TexStar Chiropractic provides advanced, evidence-informed chiropractic care through locations in Austin, Bee Cave, Buda, and beyond. The company combines modern technology, proven systems, and a personalized approach to deliver lasting results for patients suffering from pain, injuries, or mobility limitations.TexStar’s mission is simple: to help people move better, feel better, and live better.TexStar Chiropractic – Austin Location📍 4601 Southwest Pkwy, Suite 101, Austin, TX 78735📞 (512) 899-2228📧 info@texstarchiropractic.com

