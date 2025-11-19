GBA Architectural Products + Services Now Offers Custom RAL Color-Matching for Glass Block Systems

New capability enables designers to specify any RAL color, bringing unprecedented customization to architectural glass installations

MEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As architects and designers increasingly embrace color as a defining element of modern interiors, GBA Architectural Products + Services is meeting this demand with its capability to match any RAL color in glass block systems. This advancement gives designers the freedom to integrate light, transparency, and precise color into their projects, enabling architectural elements that align with brand guidelines and creative visions.

Moving Beyond Standard Color Options

Designers have long valued glass block for its functional benefits—natural light transmission, privacy, and structural integrity. Now, color has become a critical tool for creating brand identity, wayfinding, and visual impact within commercial and institutional spaces.

Until recently, designers faced significant limitations when specifying colored glass block. Standard color options were limited, and achieving specific brand colors or custom hues required compromises that affected the design vision. For companies investing in office renovations or new construction, the inability to match corporate colors precisely meant missing opportunities to reinforce brand identity through architectural elements.

GBA's Solution: Custom RAL Color-Matching

GBA Architectural Products + Services now offers custom color-matching for glass block systems using the RAL color standard. RAL is an internationally recognized color-matching system widely used in architecture, design, and manufacturing, providing a standardized reference of thousands of colors. This enables architects and designers to specify exact colors that align with brand guidelines, interior color schemes, and project requirements.

"We're not just providing glass block anymore—we're providing design solutions that help our clients tell their stories through architecture," said Steve Boesch, Vice President of GBA Architectural Products + Services. "The ability to match any RAL color means designers no longer have to compromise their vision or settle for 'close enough' when it comes to color."

The custom color capability maintains the durability, light transmission qualities, and structural integrity that GBA products are known for, while delivering color specification that meets architectural standards.

Edelman New York: Color as Architectural Statement

GBA's recent installation at Edelman's New York office demonstrates how colored glass block serves as both architectural element and brand statement. The global communications firm transformed their workspace with a striking blue glass brick feature wall that created a focal point while maintaining a refined, modern aesthetic.

GBA furnished and installed SEVES Vetropieno Rettangolare Blue Glass Brick within its Architectural Series Integral Steel Grid system. The primary installation spanned approximately 60 feet wide by 9.5 feet high, with a secondary feature panel measuring 14 bricks wide by 19 bricks high. Each brick was sealed individually with clear structural silicone, securing the units while maintaining the assembly's integrity.

"The Edelman project demonstrates what's possible when color, light, and architecture come together," Boesch said. "The blue glass bricks transform the space, creating depth and visual interest while maintaining the translucence and light transmission that make glass block valuable as an architectural material."

Design Applications

The RAL color-matching capability opens opportunities for designers working on:

Corporate Offices: Integrate brand colors directly into architectural elements for cohesive environments

Retail Spaces: Create feature walls and brand installations that reinforce identity

Hospitality Projects: Use color to define spaces or establish unique atmospheres

Institutional Buildings: Bring visual interest to educational, healthcare, and civic spaces

The technology enables designers to create multi-colored installations, gradients, and patterns within glass block walls.

Technical Excellence with Creative Vision

GBA's custom color capability is backed by the company's 40 years of experience in structural glass systems. Each colored glass block project benefits from GBA's comprehensive approach, which includes design consultation, engineering analysis, custom fabrication, and nationwide installation services.

The company's Architectural Series Integral Steel Grid system provides the structural framework necessary for large-scale installations while maintaining clean sight lines and alignment. Combined with custom color options, this system enables projects that balance technical performance with aesthetic impact.

About GBA Architectural Products + Services

Founded in 1985, GBA Architectural Products + Services—a division of Medina Glass Block—has grown from a local glass block installer to one of the nation's leading providers of architectural glass systems. The company designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs high-performance glass block, glass brick, glass paver, and structural glass flooring systems. GBA's "from ideation to installation" approach ensures every project meets both technical and aesthetic goals. Serving architects, designers, contractors, and developers across North America, GBA continues to push the boundaries of light, strength, and design.

