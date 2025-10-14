New Frontier Group, Inc Strengthens Relationship With Retail Clients

WOODBRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Frontier Group , Inc., a local leading marketing and sales consulting firm headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ, announced a significant expansion of its partnership with AT&T, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued growth within the retail sector.The growing collaboration, which focuses on delivering exceptional in-person face-to-face customer experiences and driving brand awareness for AT&T, has fueled New Frontier Group's rapid development across multiple retail markets. As a result, the company has expanded its footprint, significantly increased hiring, and introduced new leadership opportunities within its growing team.“Our continued growing partnership with AT&T reflects New Frontier Group's commitment to excellence, innovation, and measurable performance,” said Andrew Kline, Regional Manager at New Frontier Group, Inc. “This growth is a direct result of our team’s dedication to delivering quality customer engagement and cultivating long-term client relationships.”By the Numbers45% increase in retail activations across New Jersey in 202513 new positions created in sales, management, and customer engagement roles25% expansion in AT&T retail coverage supported by New Frontier Group teams3 new leadership training programs launched to develop emerging talentOver the past year, New Frontier Group, Inc., has strengthened its operational capacity through ongoing training, professional development, and performance-based advancement opportunities. The firm’s success stems from its people-first culture and a results-driven approach that aligns with the goals of major national brands.“We’re proud to represent one of the nation’s most trusted telecommunications brands,” added Kline. “As our partnership with AT&T continues to evolve, we remain focused on creating meaningful career pathways for our employees while driving measurable outcomes for our clients.”About New Frontier Group, Inc.New Frontier Group, Inc., is a marketing and consulting firm specializing in brand representation, client acquisition, and retail management. Through strategic partnerships with national and regional brands such as AT&T, New Frontier Group, Inc., delivers tailored marketing solutions that enhance customer engagement and drive sustainable business growth. The company is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ, with operations expanding throughout the Northeast region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.