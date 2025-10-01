New Frontier Group, Inc Attends the Meghan Rose Foundation Gala to Support Pediatric Brain Cancer Research and Awareness

WOODBRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Frontier Group, Inc., a New Jersey–based promotional marketing and sales firm, is proud to announce its attendance to the Meghan Rose Foundation gala, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funding research for pediatric brain cancer.Pediatric brain cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in children, yet research funding remains critically under-resourced. The Meghan Rose Foundation, established in honor of Meghan Rose—a young girl whose courage inspired a movement, is committed to supporting families affected and advancing groundbreaking research.“Our team is honored to stand beside the Meghan Rose Foundation in this mission,” said Andrew Kline, Chief Executive Office. “Together, we want to amplify awareness, provide hope to families, and support the critical research that can change children’s lives.”As part of New Frontier Group's involvement, they will:Contribute a portion of proceeds at recurring fundraising eventsEngage employees, clients, and the community to participate in volunteer and donation effortsThe Meghan Rose Foundation has already made a profound impact by funding innovative research projects, supporting families in treatment, and shining a light on the urgent need for pediatric brain cancer awareness. By joining forces, both organizations aim to expand their reach and accelerate progress toward a cure.About New Frontier Group:New Frontier Group, Inc., is an employer who believes in supports others within the community. With employees who enjoy community involvement, New Frontier Group works to ensure their involvement remains consistent.About the Meghan Rose FoundationThe Meghan Rose Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness, providing support, and funding innovative research for pediatric brain cancer. Through events, education, and advocacy, the Foundation works to bring hope and change to families affected by this devastating disease.

