Art Pharmacy Receives Startup Atlanta’s Best B2B Startup Award for 2025

Novel healthcare services organization recognized for its social prescribing solution

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art Pharmacy , a healthcare services company, is proud to announce it has received the Best B2B Startup Award for 2025 from Startup Atlanta . This recognition is further validation of Art Pharmacy's innovative work and progress in leading the way to address health and well-being through its social prescribing solution.“We are incredibly grateful to Startup Atlanta for this recognition," Art Pharmacy CEO and Founder Chris Appleton said. “This past year Art Pharmacy’s social prescribing solution has made significant progress with partnerships in higher education such as the University of Arizona and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and in the healthcare space with Wellstar Health System and San Ysidro Health. We aim to continue providing a whole person solution for U.S. healthcare.”Art Pharmacy’s solution uniquely combines decades of research in the field of arts and health with the care model of social prescribing, a model of care delivery that enables health professionals to formally prescribe non-clinical community activities — including the arts, movement, nature, and service — to improve physical and mental health outcomes.Startup Atlanta is a community nonprofit with a mission to connect, promote, and expand Atlanta’s vibrant startup ecosystem to bolster the creation of jobs, companies, and wealth. Startup Atlanta achieves this by producing the Atlanta Startup Ecosystem Guide, leading the Atlanta Startup Awards, and convening ecosystem leaders through its Community Partners Lunch and strategic programming throughout the year. Learn more at www.startupatlanta.com and www.atlantastartupawards.com/ Art Pharmacy is a healthcare services business that works with healthcare partners (insurance plans, health systems), universities, and nonprofit organizations to develop social prescribing ecosystems and implement social prescribing initiatives. Art Pharmacy’s smart-matching technology considers clinical needs, patient preferences, and decades of research to match each patient with appropriate community engagements. Art Pharmacy offers a closed-loop referral system, care plan integration, and outcomes monitoring.To learn more about Art Pharmacy, reach out to Art Pharmacy at hello@artphamacy.co or visit www.artpharmacy.co

