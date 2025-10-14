Danielle Janocko selected as Top Realtor of the Year by IAOTP

Danielle Janocko will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Danielle Janocko, real estate specialist at RE/MAX Revolution , was recently selected as Top Realtor of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaMs. Janocko has established herself as a trusted expert in the field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she is a successful real estate specialist at RE/MAX REVOLUTION , licensed in the state of New Jersey and focused primarily on Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex Counties.Prior roles include Decision Support Analyst II at iCIMS as well as Senior Analyst – Client Consulting at Nielson Catalina Solutions, where she served as the primary contact to both existing and prospective clients, to manage client expectations and requests using the Nielsen Answers software among many other responsibilities. Prior to those roles, Ms. Janocko was a Negotiator at Omnicom Media Group, where she solved complex budget allocations of more than $200 million across 50+ television networks.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to sales, communication skills, relationship building, analytics, organization, presentation skills, negotiations, business management, and customer service.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Janocko earned her B.A. in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Janocko has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top Realtor of the Year for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Janocko for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Janocko attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to grow her business and empower leaders in her industryFor more information please visit: https://daniellejanocko.remax.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.