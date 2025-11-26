Battery Safety Tips for Families, Shippers & Transportation Experts this Holiday Season

Americase Shares Simple Steps For Consumers and Logistics Teams To Keep Batteries Performing and Shipping Safely Through the Holidays and Beyond

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From smart toys and tablets to e-bikes and tools, batteries power many of the most popular gifts each holiday season. This year, Americase, a Texas-based global leader in the design and manufacture of custom packaging solutions for the safe transport and storage of lithium-ion batteries and other hazardous materials, is encouraging families and shippers to take a few easy precautions to extend battery life and ensure safe handling.

“Battery-powered products make life more convenient, and more fun over the holidays, and when handled properly, they’re extremely safe,” said Chris Egloff, Vice President of Strategic Business Opportunities at Americase. “Our mission at Americase is to make the transport of lithium-ion batteries and other hazardous materials safe through education, innovation, and engineered containment that protects people, property, and performance.”

Through the holidays and beyond, Americase offers some tips for handling lithium-ion batteries safely, including:

1) Store batteries at temperatures between 41°F and 68°F, rather than in a garage or hot car

2) Follow packaging and labeling guidelines when shipping or returning devices (ensure packaging meets carrier and regulatory requirements for safe transport when mailing products that contain batteries)

3) Keep batteries away from small children at all times

4) Keep batteries away from coins, keys, or jewelry as loose batteries can short-circuit when coming in direct contact with metal objects.

Egloff says it’s also important to keep lithium-ion batteries in their original packaging or a plastic container in a secure and dry location and to check battery levels every three to six months to maintain performance and safety.

Finally, Americase reminds the public that there are community centers and retailers such as AutoZone and Best Buy that take old batteries and recycle them, and local household hazardous waste (HHW) collection programs, or online resources like Call2Recycle or Redwood Materials.

Car batteries can also often be recycled for free at auto parts stores, while rechargeable and other household batteries can be dropped off at retail stores that have take-back programs.

Americase notes that safe consumer practices start upstream, with compliant packaging, training, and handling procedures across logistics and manufacturing. The company’s engineered containment solutions are designed to meet or exceed International Fire Code 2024 and U.S. Department of Transportation standards for safe lithium battery transport and storage.

“In the age of AI and the increasing number of data centers, along with everyday consumer products such as power tools, electric vehicles, electronics and more, the use of lithium-ion batteries continues to grow, and education and prevention play a key role in keeping consumers safe,” says Egloff. “Americase is proud to provide solutions and insights that help make safe energy storage and transport the standard this holiday season.”

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. For more information, visit https://www.americase.com/.

