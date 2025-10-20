Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Set to Reach $116.21 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a swift expansion in the size of the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market. It is anticipated that this market will surge from $56.46 billion in 2024 to $65.74 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The considerable growth in the past can be credited to factors such as the increasing demand for air travel, the need for fuel efficiency, growing needs for globalization and connectivity, stringent regulatory emission standards, and the modernization efforts of airline fleets.

The market size for commercial aircraft gas turbine engines is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to the value of $116.21 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This anticipated growth in the forecasted period is due to factors such as the continuous expansion of air travel, strict environmental rules, growing need for wide-body aircraft, technological advancements in engine design, and a heightened emphasis on eco-friendly aviation. Key trends during this period encompass the utilization of innovative cooling technologies, paying attention to noise reduction tactics, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) in engine control, broadening the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), and a worldwide shift towards more efficient engine structures.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market?

The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market is projected to grow due to the escalating demand for a new generation of fuel-efficient airplanes. These are either aircraft engines or airplanes that use less fuel compared to their counterparts. The mounting demand for these fuel-efficient aircraft engines plays a significant role in energizing the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market, as they offer improved fuel efficiency. This ultimately leads to a reduction in prices and emissions that cause harm to the environment. The US Energy Information Administration, a government agency based in the US, reported in August 2024 that the total supply of kerosene-type jet fuel saw an uptick from 1,596 thousand barrels each day in March 2023 to 1,717 thousand barrels each day in May 2024. Hence, the ever-increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft is driving the market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market?

Major players in the Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• GE Aviation LLC

• GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• MTU Aero Engines AG

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

• International Aero Engines AG

• Engine Alliance LLC

• CFM International Inc.

• Powerjet Plastic Machinery CO. LTD.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market In The Future?

In the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market, technological innovation is a key popular trend. Major firms in the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market are concentrating their efforts on the invention of novel technologies to solidify their market standing. For instance, Airbus SE, a corporation headquartered in the Netherlands and dedicated to aircraft manufacturing, unveiled the development of a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine, using hydrogen combustion in a gas turbine, in November 2022. As one of the potential substitutes for implementing its zero-emission aircraft, the propulsion mechanism is under evaluation. The aforementioned aircraft is anticipated to begin operation by 2035. The A380 MSN1 test flight plane is currently being altered to accommodate liquid hydrogen tanks in addition to the complimentary distribution systems for future hydrogen technologies.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market

The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Regional Jet

2) By Propulsion: Electric Based Commercial Aircraft, Special Fuel Based Commercial Aircraft

3) By Technology: Turbofan, Turbojet, Turboprop, Other Technology

4) By Aircraft Type: Light Commercial Aircraft, Heavy Commercial Aircraft, Passenger Based Aircraft, Cargo Based Multi-Model Aircraft

5) By Application: Commercial, Military

Subsegments:

1) By Narrow-Body: Single-Aisle Aircraft Engines, Twin-Aisle Aircraft Engines

2) By Wide-Body: Long-Haul Aircraft Engines, Twin-Engine Wide-Body Aircraft Engines

3) By Regional Jet: Turbofan Engines For Regional Jets, Turboprop Engines For Regional Jets

Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific demonstrated the quickest expansion within the global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market. This 2025 report encompasses regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

