Rabbit Creek Market in Tallahassee highlights Southern Sisters’ autumn paint palette and limited-edition 2025 Iron Orchid Designs (IOD) Holiday Collection.

Rabbit Creek Market (NASDAQ:RCM)

Each season brings fresh inspiration, and fall is one of our favorites. With warm hues and creative energy from vendors like Southern Sisters, shoppers can discover new ways to refresh their homes.” — Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabbit Creek Market Showcases Southern Sisters’ Fall Palette and Exclusive 2025 IOD Holiday Collection

As fall colors settle across North Florida, Rabbit Creek Market is highlighting one of its featured vendors, Southern Sisters, a creative hub for decorative paints, finishes, and home-design materials. Known for stocking Iron Orchid Designs, Fusion Mineral Paint, DIY Paint and Finishes, and an array of gifts, Southern Sisters offers everything needed to craft distinctive pieces or transform living spaces.

A Palette Made for Fall

This autumn, Southern Sisters introduces a warm and comforting color collection that perfectly captures the season’s charm. The palette features rich shades including Chestnut Mare, Mustard, Elmwood, Iron Clay, Velvet Plum, and Tuscan Orange — tones that evoke cozy interiors and handcrafted artistry.

Visitors can explore Fusion Paint’s fall selection in person at Rabbit Creek Market, the vintage market in Tallahassee where design inspiration meets community creativity.

The 2025 IOD Holiday Collection Arrives

Just in time for the holiday crafting season, the 2025 Iron Orchid Designs (IOD) Holiday Collection has arrived at Southern Sisters Gifts, located inside Rabbit Creek Market. This limited-edition release includes:

- 5 Full-Color Transfers

- 1 Gilded Foil Transfer

- 5 Moulds

- 5 Stamps

- 2 Paint Inlays

Quantities are limited, and once sold out, the collection will not be restocked. Early shoppers will find exclusive items ideal for decorating, gifting, and personal projects throughout the festive season.

A Word from the Owner

“Each season brings fresh inspiration, and fall is one of our favorites. With warm hues and creative energy from vendors like Southern Sisters, shoppers can discover new ways to refresh their homes.”

— Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market

About Rabbit Creek Market

Located at 2811 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL, 32308, Rabbit Creek Market is an indoor vintage market in Tallahassee featuring over 100 vendors offering antiques, artisan crafts, and boutique-style home décor. The marketplace also houses Midtown Coffee Roasters and hosts elegant “All Things Tea” events. Dedicated to creativity and community, Rabbit Creek Market connects shoppers with local makers and timeless design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.