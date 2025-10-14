Voyageur Services Limited Announces Grand Opening of New Courtice Ontario Facility

Steve Brough (L) founder and president of Broz Excavating with Clint Keeler (R) President of Voyageur Services at the new facility in Courtice, just north of the 401.

Voyageur Services at work

Voyageur Services Limited, a leading provider of construction, maintenance, and management services hosts grand opening of its facilities in Courtice, Ontario

We are thrilled to see Voyageur expand with the new facility, a testament to our commitment to supporting the growing energy and infrastructure projects in the GTA and the Lake Ontario Energy Corridor”
— Chief Kelly LaRocca, Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation
CLARINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voyageur Services Limited, a leading provider of integrated services for the power and infrastructure sectors, in the Greater Toronto Area, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new yard and shop located at 1665 Baseline Road in Courtice, Ontario. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be held on Tuesday, October 14th, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM to celebrate the new location within the Municipality of Clarington, just north of the 401 in the heart of the Lake Ontario Energy Corridor.

This significant expansion follows the recent acquisition of Broz Excavating Inc. and the formation of the Voyageur Infrastructure Services division. The new Courtice facility represents a major investment in the company's operational capabilities, positioning it to better serve clients across the Durham Region and the Greater Toronto Area.

"The opening of our new Courtice location is a pivotal step in our growth strategy," said Clint Keeler, President of Voyageur Services. "This state-of-the-art facility will enhance our efficiency, house and service our growing fleet, and provide a central hub for our dedicated team. It strengthens our ability to deliver the safe, reliable, and high-quality service our clients depend on."

The new site features a modern, multi-bay shop for equipment maintenance, extensive yard space, and administrative offices. This will allow for the streamlined deployment of resources for the Voyageur Infrastructure, General Services and Power Sector divisions.

"We are thrilled to see Voyageur Services Limited expand with the new Courtice facility, a testament to our commitment to supporting the growing energy and infrastructure projects in the GTA, Durham Region, and across the Lake Ontario Energy Corridor. As a First Nation majority-owned company, the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation is proud to contribute to sustainable development and economic growth in our region through this strategic investment," Chief Kelly LaRocca.

Members of the media, clients, and community partners are invited to join the celebration. The event will include a facility tour and a catered lunch, offering a chance to meet the Voyageur Services leadership team.

Voyageur Services Limited is a leading provider of integrated services for the power and infrastructure sectors. With a focus on safety, quality, and reliability, Voyageur delivers a wide range of solutions to support the construction, maintenance, and management of critical infrastructure projects across the region. As a First Nation majority-owned company, Voyageur collaborates with industry leaders and stakeholders to drive sustainable solutions and create lasting value.

Clint Keeler
Voyageur Services
clint@voyageurservices.com
Minogi Corp.
Admin Bldg, 22521 Island Road
Port Perry, Ontario, L9L 1B6
Canada
+1 226-820-5086
First Nations are rights-holders, not stakeholders. The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN) has extensive rights to lands, waters, and resources. Clean energy and infrastructure companies are now focused on reconciliation actions that include economic reconciliation and First Nation investment. With Minogi, a wholly owned First Nation business, MSIFN is meaningfully and actively participating in the largest sectors of economic development activity in Ontario. Minogi is a First Nation business developing MSIFN's team of internal consulting specialists, (e.g. planners, ecologists, regulatory and investment specialists) for due diligence on projects. This approach reduces outsourcing to external consultants, builds internal capacity to support leadership decisions for First Nation investment, and create direct connections between leadership and the community. Ontario is experiencing economic growth with new infrastructure projects and major new investments in clean generation, transmission and energy storage. Through Minogi, MSIFN is leading clean energy and infrastructure development for First Nation investment.

