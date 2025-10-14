Voyageur Services Limited Announces Grand Opening of New Courtice Ontario Facility

About

First Nations are rights-holders, not stakeholders. The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN) has extensive rights to lands, waters, and resources. Clean energy and infrastructure companies are now focused on reconciliation actions that include economic reconciliation and First Nation investment. With Minogi, a wholly owned First Nation business, MSIFN is meaningfully and actively participating in the largest sectors of economic development activity in Ontario. Minogi is a First Nation business developing MSIFN's team of internal consulting specialists, (e.g. planners, ecologists, regulatory and investment specialists) for due diligence on projects. This approach reduces outsourcing to external consultants, builds internal capacity to support leadership decisions for First Nation investment, and create direct connections between leadership and the community. Ontario is experiencing economic growth with new infrastructure projects and major new investments in clean generation, transmission and energy storage. Through Minogi, MSIFN is leading clean energy and infrastructure development for First Nation investment.

