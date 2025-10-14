Voyageur Services Limited Announces Grand Opening of New Courtice Ontario Facility
Steve Brough (L) founder and president of Broz Excavating with Clint Keeler (R) President of Voyageur Services at the new facility in Courtice, just north of the 401.
Voyageur Services Limited, a leading provider of construction, maintenance, and management services hosts grand opening of its facilities in Courtice, Ontario
This significant expansion follows the recent acquisition of Broz Excavating Inc. and the formation of the Voyageur Infrastructure Services division. The new Courtice facility represents a major investment in the company's operational capabilities, positioning it to better serve clients across the Durham Region and the Greater Toronto Area.
"The opening of our new Courtice location is a pivotal step in our growth strategy," said Clint Keeler, President of Voyageur Services. "This state-of-the-art facility will enhance our efficiency, house and service our growing fleet, and provide a central hub for our dedicated team. It strengthens our ability to deliver the safe, reliable, and high-quality service our clients depend on."
The new site features a modern, multi-bay shop for equipment maintenance, extensive yard space, and administrative offices. This will allow for the streamlined deployment of resources for the Voyageur Infrastructure, General Services and Power Sector divisions.
"We are thrilled to see Voyageur Services Limited expand with the new Courtice facility, a testament to our commitment to supporting the growing energy and infrastructure projects in the GTA, Durham Region, and across the Lake Ontario Energy Corridor. As a First Nation majority-owned company, the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation is proud to contribute to sustainable development and economic growth in our region through this strategic investment," Chief Kelly LaRocca.
Members of the media, clients, and community partners are invited to join the celebration. The event will include a facility tour and a catered lunch, offering a chance to meet the Voyageur Services leadership team.
Voyageur Services Limited is a leading provider of integrated services for the power and infrastructure sectors. With a focus on safety, quality, and reliability, Voyageur delivers a wide range of solutions to support the construction, maintenance, and management of critical infrastructure projects across the region. As a First Nation majority-owned company, Voyageur collaborates with industry leaders and stakeholders to drive sustainable solutions and create lasting value.
