Voyageur Services Limited Announces Strategic Acquisition of Broz Excavating, Strengthening Infrastructure Capabilities

This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our vision for sustainable First Nation economic development, empowering communities while delivering exceptional infrastructure solutions”
— Chief Kelly LaRocca
OSHAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voyageur Services Limited is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Broz Excavating Inc., a respected leader in the excavation and civil construction sector. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Voyageur's equipment fleet and deepens its operational expertise, reinforcing its commitment to providing comprehensive and high-quality services to its valued clients. With a strategic focus on the eastern Greater Toronto Area and the Lake Ontario Energy Corridor, Voyageur Services delivers tailored construction solutions to meet regional infrastructure and energy growth needs.

The experienced management team from Broz Excavating Inc. will be retained and will now operate as a standalone division of Voyageur Services known as Voyageur Infrastructure Services. This new division will continue to provide the exceptional service that Broz clients have come to expect, now backed by the expanded resources of Voyageur Services.

We are also excited to welcome Steve Brough, the founder and president of Broz Excavating Inc., to our leadership team. Mr. Brough will assume the role of Vice President of the Voyageur Infrastructure Division. His extensive experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable in guiding the division's growth and success.

This new structure allows the existing management team at Voyageur Services to sharpen its focus on the recently formed Power Sector Division, driving innovation and specialized service in that critical area. The acquisition is a key step in Voyageur's strategy to broaden its service offerings and solidify its position as an industry leader.

Voyageur Services is majority First Nation owned through Noozhoo Nokiiyan LP, a First Nation economic development corporation of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, reflecting its deep commitment to community-driven economic growth. Chief Kelly LaRocca of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation stated, "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our vision for sustainable First Nation economic development, empowering communities while delivering exceptional infrastructure solutions."

