Invenio Business Solutions and UAE Federal Tax Authority Successfully Launch Corporate Tax System

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invenio Business Solutions, a global leader in digital tax administration solutions, has successfully partnered with the UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) to deliver a series of multiple tax management systems, starting with VAT & Excise, and most recently, Corporate Tax, as reported by Gulf News (640,000 firms now under UAE corporate tax as FTA reports record compliance).

According to the report, over 640,000 companies are now registered under Corporate Tax, marking record compliance levels since the system’s launch. This achievement reflects the FTA’s continued efforts to strengthen the UAE’s tax ecosystem through innovation, transparency, and operational excellence.

Invenio is proud to have partnered with the FTA in developing and implementing the Corporate Tax system, alongside previous initiatives including VAT and Excise. The Corporate Tax system, with modules such as registration, returns, refunds, and payments, has been fully deployed to manage key taxpayer activities and the related tax officer functionalities.

As a trusted technology partner, Invenio played a pivotal role in the end-to-end implementation of the Corporate Tax return filing and payment solution. The system was designed to meet all regulatory requirements and support a wide range of taxpayer scenarios, ensuring seamless filing, high adoption rates, and enhanced compliance across the UAE.

Throughout the project, Invenio provided comprehensive support to the FTA, from solution design and configuration to user acceptance testing, go-live readiness, and post-deployment stabilisation. The team also led extensive performance testing and optimisation efforts to guarantee a stable and efficient filing experience, particularly during peak submission periods.

The first major filing cycle concluded successfully in September 2025, with more than 92% of filings completed on time – a strong validation of the system’s robustness and the collaborative partnership between Invenio and the FTA.

Mohammad Awad, EVP & Managing Director MEA at Invenio, commented:

“The successful rollout of Corporate Tax in the UAE is a reflection of the Federal Tax Authority’s forward-thinking vision and Invenio’s expertise in digital tax transformation. We’re proud to have supported the FTA in creating a robust, scalable, and citizen-centric tax ecosystem that promotes compliance while simplifying the taxpayer experience. This achievement reinforces our commitment to helping governments across the region modernise their fiscal operations through world-class SAP technology.”

This milestone underscores Invenio’s continued commitment to delivering innovative, SAP-based tax administration solutions that empower governments worldwide to enhance efficiency, transparency, and compliance across their fiscal ecosystems.

