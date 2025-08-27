Incoming Invenio CEO Alan Hunt, appointed by Kartesia, to lead next growth phase

Alan Hunt, Invenio's New CEO

Invenio appoints Alan Hunt as CEO to drive growth and innovation in SAP solutions across UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Invenio, an SAP reseller and implementation specialist, is pleased to announce Alan Hunt, formerly of EY AgilityWorks, as its incoming Chief Executive Officer.

Alan’s arrival signals Invenio’s realignment with the latest portfolio of SAP solutions as it seeks to expand further into UK, Europe, and Middle East markets. Invenio is building upon its SAP S/4HANA and strong AMS heritage, which will see it combining innovative product offerings with extensive global SAP expertise to address real-world business challenges for mid-sized businesses in both the private and public sector.

Alan’s time at AgilityWorks, during which he oversaw the organisation as it emerged as an early leader in SAP S/4HANA, its global acquisition by EY and subsequent integration, is a small part of the invaluable 40 years of experience that Alan will bring to drive Invenio forward to achieve as-yet-untapped potential.

With a background in competitive sports, it’s no surprise that Alan’s first step in his new role at Invenio will be to establish a strong team with shared goals, from which Invenio will be able to accelerate its growth.

Alan’s experience in growing technology companies is based on system implementation — this includes sales, pre-sales, and general management roles within ERP software, consulting, and end-user businesses. This varied experience has enabled Alan to cultivate a sound understanding of exactly what clients expect, positioning him well to build further value at Invenio during this exciting new phase.

About Invenio

Invenio is a global SAP consultancy and trusted SAP Gold Partner, specialising in the delivery and implementation of innovative ERP solutions. Founded in 2006, we empower organisations to drive growth, efficiency, and long-term value across core business functions.

Combining our own IP with deep expertise in Cloud, Digital, and Analytics, we accelerate SAP-based transformation programmes that deliver measurable outcomes. Our team brings proven industry experience and advanced technology capabilities to help clients maximise their SAP investment.

With nearly 800+ experts worldwide, we operate a flexible delivery model offering high-quality onshore, offshore, and hybrid engagements. Our EMEA headquarters is near London, supporting a global customer base with scalable, future-ready SAP solutions.

For more information about Invenio and its services, please visit www.invenio-solutions.com

